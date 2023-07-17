2023 WHL Graduates – Kelowna Rockets

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Kelowna Rockets!

Talyn Boyko

New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko spent his entire WHL career in the Western Conference, beginning with the Tri-City Americans, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Boyko, from Drumheller, Alta., made his WHL debut against the Rockets, winning it on the strength of a 24-save performance October 13, 2018 at Prospera Place. Standing 6-foot-8, Boyko proved an imposing presence in the crease, winning 56 games over his WHL career including a high-water mark of 29 during the 2021-22 season. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and at the WHL level was dealt from Tri-City to Kelowna in November of that year. Overall, Boyko recorded six shutouts over his 142 WHL regular season outings, five of which came in a Rockets sweater. He signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Rangers in October of 2022.

Carson Golder

Smithers, B.C.’s Carson Golder underwent a transformation over the course of his WHL career. Originally signed by the Victoria Royals as a defenceman, Golder first set foot on WHL ice in December of 2018, appearing in four Central Division road contests as a 16-year-old. The following year, in 2019-20, Golder played in 50 games for Victoria, totalling two points. The 2021-22 campaign brought about a fresh start in Edmonton, and in 46 contests, Golder’s numbers began to increase. He scored three times, totalled 12 points, all while making the move to forward during the Oil Kings’ run to the 2022 WHL Championship. In the WHL Championship Series versus the Seattle Thunderbirds, Golder finished tied for the team lead in scoring with six points (1G-5A) in the six-game affair. Golder started the 2022-23 season with Edmonton, putting up 15 points in 24 games, then moved West to the Kelowna Rockets with whom he assumed a top-line forward role. Golder scored 23 times in 40 games as a Rocket to finish his final WHL season as a 31-goal scorer. He made his pro debut this past spring, earning an assist in his American Hockey League debut with the Manitoba Moose.

Carson Golder: making radio guys eat their words since 2002.@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/JtuwWrroAz — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 9, 2023

Adam Kydd

Forward Adam Kydd began his WHL journey with the Calgary Hitmen, who signed him in September of 2019. Over the course of four full WHL seasons, the product of Regina, Sask. collected 134 points (53G-81A), beginning with a two-goal performance in his fourth WHL contest September 29, 2019 versus the Medicine Hat Tigers. Kydd proceeded to earn 12 points over his rookie season in Calgary, improving upon that with 17 points in 21 games during the shortened 2020-21 campaign. In January of 2022, Kydd moved west to the Kelowna Rockets and made an immediate impact with his new Club, putting up 33 points in 39 games to help Kelowna qualify for the WHL Playoffs. In five post-season appearances, Kydd scored twice to tie for the team lead. In 50 contests during his final WHL season, Kydd surpassed the point-per-game mark, scoring a career-high 20 gaols and 53 points while serving as one of the Club’s alternate captains.