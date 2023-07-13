MENU
July 13, 2023

2023 WHL Graduates – Kamloops Blazers

kamloops blazers
Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Kamloops Blazers!

Ethan Brandwood
Defenceman Ethan Brandwood spent his entire WHL career with the Kamloops Blazers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft. The product of Victoria, B.C. made 196 regular season appearances in a Blazers uniform to go along with 35 outings in the WHL Playoffs and Memorial Cup. His breakout campaign offensively came during the 2021-22 season; Brandwood earned 26 points on the strength of six goals and 20 assists while compiling a +46 rating. During his time with Kamloops, he helped lead the Club to four consecutive B.C. Division titles, back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Championship in 2022 and 2023 as well as a berth in the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Ryan Hofer
Forward Ryan Hofer led the Kamloops Blazers with 40 goals during the 2022-23 regular season to cap off a three-year WHL career that was accented by an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Washington Capitals. Hofer, from Winnipeg, Man., was originally signed by the Everett Silvertips in 2020 and made his debut with the Club during the shortened 2020-21 WHL season, scoring six times and totalling nine points in 22 games. The following year, Hofer put up 25 goals for the U.S. Division pennant winners, earning a sixth-round selection by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft to conclude his campaign. After starting the 2022-23 season in Everett, Hofer was part of a blockbuster trade to the Kamloops Blazers in January, joining the 2023 Memorial Cup hosts during the stretch drive toward the post-season. Hofer scored eight times in 14 playoff games this past spring as Kamloops reached the Western Conference Championship, adding five points in four Memorial Cup outings. He’s set to begin his professional career in the Washington Capitals organization this fall.

Daylan Kuefler
Like Hofer, forward Daylan Kuefler will begin his professional hockey career this autumn after graduating from the WHL as a member of the Kamloops Blazers. Kuefler, from Stettler, Alta., spent his four-year WHL tenure exclusively with Kamloops, who selected him in the 10th round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Kuefler’s offensive production experienced sizeable jumps during each of his four campaigns; as a 19-year-old, he finished second among Blazers skaters with 38 goals, earning himself a selection by the New York Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft. He added 31 goals and a career-best 61 points in 2022-23, helping Kamloops win its fourth successive B.C. Division title before signing his entry-level contract with the Islanders in May. Kuefler capped off his WHL career with a point-per-game performance in the 2023 Memorial Cup, finishing the tournament with four points in as many appearances.

