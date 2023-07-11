2023 WHL Graduates – Everett Silvertips

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Everett Silvertips!

Jackson Berezowski

He departs Everett as the franchise leader in goals scored, but Jackson Berezowski left his stamp on the Silvertips in more ways than one. Originally selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Berezowski spent his entire WHL career with Everett, recording 232 points (130G-102A) over his 273 regular season contests. The product of Yorkton, Sask. twice surpassed 45 goals in a season, with his franchise-record 48-goal campaign in 2022-23 serving as an exclamation point on his five years in Snohomish County. Berezowski departed Everett as a two-year captain as well as a two-year member of the U.S. Division First All-Star Team; he concluded his time in the WHL by being named the 2023 WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year.

🎥 "Five years, it flies by quick… I wouldn't change a thing." In his final exit interview, the captain, Jackson Berezowski.#ForEverett pic.twitter.com/qJsgIHPW2m — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) April 13, 2023

Raphael Pelletier

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft, forward Raphael Pelletier spent time with three WHL Clubs over his five seasons in the League. Pelletier, who hails from Legal, Alta., made his WHL debut at Rogers Place December 30, 2017 versus Kootenay. He would appear in four more contests with Edmonton before being dealt to the Swift Current Broncos, with whom he broke in on a full-time basis during the 2019-20 campaign. Pelletier enjoyed a career-high 20 goals during the 2021-22 season, adding 28 points in 34 outings this past season before moving West to the Everett Silvertips, where he tallied 24 points during his 31 regular season contests. Pelletier made his WHL Playoffs debut this past spring, chipping in with four assists in five games. Overall, the 5-foot-11 forward tallied 114 points (43G-71A) from his 198 WHL regular season games.

First as a @WHLsilvertips for Raphael Pelletier — and it's shorthanded, no less!🔥 pic.twitter.com/dx10BfhAJQ — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 19, 2023

Aidan Sutter

Defenceman Aidan Sutter spent four full seasons with the Everett Silvertips after signing with the Club in 2019. The product of Kamloops, B.C. made his WHL debut on home ice September 20, 2019, scoring his first WHL goal in the final contest of the calendar year, December 30 at Red Deer. Over his time in Everett, Sutter’s offensive production steadily increased, topping out at 38 points (6G-32A) during a 2022-23 regular season that saw the rearguard appear in a career-high 62 games. Sutter added six points, all assists, from his 11 post-season contests, while his 60 career regular season points (11G-49A) were accumulated during 183 appearances in Silvertips silks.