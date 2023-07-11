2023 WHL Graduates – Edmonton Oil Kings

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Edmonton Oil Kings!

Noah Boyko

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Noah Boyko concluded his 237-game WHL career close to home with the Edmonton Oil Kings, after a five-year journey that began in 2017 when he was selected 16th-overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL Draft. Boyko made his WHL debut with the Hurricanes as a 15-year-old November 17, 2017 at Kelowna before collecting seven goals and 15 points in his rookie season with Lethbridge in 2018-19. The Hurricanes remained home for the majority of Boyko’s WHL career, but the forward found himself on the move to the Saskatoon Blades midway through the 2021-22 season. That campaign proved to be Boyko’s most productive in the WHL; he totalled 16 goals and 30 points from his 47 contests split between the Hurricanes and Blades. At the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Boyko was moved to the Prince George Cougars; he made 23 appearances in a Prince George before a trade to Edmonton in November of 2022. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger proceeded to score 11 goals from his half-season as an Oil King, bringing his career points total to 113 (59G-54A).

Noah Boyko became the 14th #OilKing in franchise history to record the team’s Teddy Bear Toss goal after he found the back of the net in the 3rd period, but it would be the visiting Rebels picking up a 5-2 win. NEXT UP➡️ We head to Lethbridge for a Wednesday night tilt. — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 11, 2022

Tom Cadieux

Defenceman Tom Cadieux appeared in more than 200 WHL regular season games, beginning during the 2017-18 season with the Tri-City Americans, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Cadieux, from Saskatoon, Sask., broke in full-time with the Americans at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, appearing in 54 games on the Tri-City blue line as a 16-year-old. Overall, the blueliner spent time with four WHL Clubs; after 96 games in the U.S. Division, he moved East to the Regina Pats for parts of two seasons before being acquired by the Vancouver Giants ahead of the 2022 WHL Trade Deadline. In Vancouver, Cadieux collected three goals and six points in 25 games before helping the eighth-seeded Giants reach the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Cadieux’s final WHL stop was in Edmonton, as an Oil King he appeared in 23 contests to close out the 2022-23 WHL season.

These guys 🥹 Congratulations on your @CHLHockey careers, Noah Boyko, Loick Daigle and Tom Cadieux. Thanks for spending this last year with us!#representEOK pic.twitter.com/7vCcjOV7KC — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) March 26, 2023

Loick Daigle

Forward Loick Daigle spent three full seasons in the Canadian Hockey League as part of a junior hockey career that concluded in Edmonton this past spring. Daigle, who hails from Chateauguay, Que., won a QMJHL championship with the Victoriaville Tigres in 2020-21 after originally being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 QMJHL Draft. The following season, Daigle collected 36 points (17G-19A) with the Tigres, appearing in 36 more contests with Victoriaville and Shawinigan in 2022-23 before moving West to the Oil Kings in January. With Edmonton, Daigle earned 13 points (9G-4A) from his 26 contests. He is set to take advantage of his Scholarship offering this fall while also beginning his U SPORTS career at Concordia University.