2023 WHL Graduates – Calgary Hitmen

Throughout the month of July, WHL.ca will be featuring the WHL Graduates from the 2022-23 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We continue with the graduating players from the Calgary Hitmen!

Riley Fiddler-Schultz

Originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft, forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz spent his entire WHL career in the Stampede City. Over the course of 246 regular season games, Fiddler-Schultz collected 189 points (77G-112A), topping out this past season with a 31-goal, 75-point performance as team captain, while also helping Calgary reach the WHL Playoffs for the first time in four years. Hailing from Sherwood Park, Alta., Fiddler-Schultz led the Hitmen in scoring in each of the past two seasons, but his legacy in Calgary might best be remembered by his work in the community. He was awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year in 2020, also earning Central Division Humanitarian of the Year honours this past spring. Fiddler-Schultz is set to begin his professional career this fall with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz has signed a two-year deal with the Rochester Americans.

Brayden Peters

Like Fiddler-Schultz, goaltender Brayden Peters spent his entire five-year WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen, earning 64 wins over his 138 WHL regular season appearances. Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Peters won his WHL debut over the Swift Current Broncos January 30, 2019; the Taber, Alta. product turned aside 30 shots over his first 60 minutes of WHL action. His 21 wins in 2021-22 served as a high-water mark; over his career, Peters compiled a 64-58-8-4 record and .904 save percentage, with six of his seven career shutouts coming over the past two seasons. Peters is set to take advantage of his WHL Scholarship this coming fall at Acadia University.

The Acadia Axemen welcomed goaltender Brayden Peters to the hockey program.

Jacob Wright

A veteran of 183 WHL regular season contests, forward Jacob Wright concluded his WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen after three full seasons with the Everett Silvertips. Originally signed by Everett in 2019, Wright broke in with the Silvertips in 2019-20, registering nine points (3G-6A) over 49 games. His most fruitful WHL campaign came in 2021-22; Wright put up 22 goals and 47 points in Everett silks before adding eight points (5G-3A) over the Club’s six post-season outings including a hat-trick in his hometown of Langley, B.C. April 29. He was dealt to Calgary in October of 2022 and over his 42 appearances with the Hitmen, Wright totalled 30 points. Overall, he collected 101 regular season points in the WHL on the strength of 44 goals and 57 assists.