2023 WHL Graduates – Brandon Wheat Kings

We begin with the graduating players from the Brandon Wheat Kings!

Calder Anderson

Forward Calder Anderson returned to his hometown of Brandon, Man. for his final WHL season in 2022-23, finishing the campaign with a career-best 16 goals and 50 points. Anderson spent four seasons in the WHL, the first three of which came as a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors after being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft. He appeared in 163 WHL regular season contests, totalling 76 points (27G-49A) while also adding two goals and three points in 10 post-season contests with Moose Jaw during the 2022 WHL Playoffs. He concluded his WHL career by being named the WHL East Division Humanitarian of the Year in 2022-23. Anderson will make the jump to professional hockey in Italy this fall after signing with HC Merano in the Alps Hockey League.

Nolan Ritchie

Like Anderson, forward Nolan Ritchie is a native Brandonite; he spent his entire WHL career with the Wheat Kings after being selected in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Ritchie topped the 70-point mark twice over the course of his WHL career, collecting a career-high 33 goals and 76 points in 2021-22 before adding a 27-goal, 70-point campaign to his resume while serving as Brandon’s co-captain this past season. Overall, Ritchie was a point-per-game player over his 185 regular season contests with the Wheat Kings, scoring 76 times and adding 109 assists. He appeared in the 2022 WHL Playoffs with Brandon, collecting two assists from his six post-season outings. He began his professional career this past spring, appearing in 11 ECHL regular season and post-season contests with the Utah Grizzlies. Ritchie will join Anderson with HC Merano of the Alps Hockey League this fall.