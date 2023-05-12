2023 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book available now

Winnipeg, Man. – The Western Hockey League released today the 2023 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book, available exclusively online at WHL.ca.

The Official Guide & Record Book includes key information on the two Clubs competing in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien – the Seattle Thunderbirds and Winnipeg ICE. It also includes statistics from the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season and 2023 WHL Playoffs, through the conclusion of the WHL Conference Championship Series.

Fans will also find the latest information on the winners recognized during the 2023 WHL Awards.

The 2023 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book features a bevy of star talent on the front cover, including Dylan Guenther, Brad Lambert, and Lucas Ciona of the Seattle Thunderbirds, along with Zach Benson, Connor McClennon, and Matthew Savoie of the Winnipeg ICE.

Download a copy of the 2023 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book HERE.

The 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will begin Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT as the Winnipeg ICE host the Seattle Thunderbirds. The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Kamloops, B.C., which is scheduled for Friday, May 26 through Sunday, June 4.

Games 1 and 2 of the WHL Championship Series are available exclusively on WHL Live on CHL TV. Games 3 through 7 of the WHL Championship Series will be broadcast nationally by TSN. Check local listings for up-to-date television schedules.