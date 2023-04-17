2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs to feature over 60 WHL Alumni

More than 60 former WHL players are set to compete in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Monday, April 17.

Each of the 16 NHL Clubs taking part in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be represented by at least one former WHL player, with four of those sides boasting five or more WHL Alumni.

The Pacific Division Champion Vegas Golden Knights lead the way with 11 former WHL players on the roster, while the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild each feature seven WHL Alumni. The Seattle Kraken makes its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with five former WHL players on the roster.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will begin the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with two former WHL players on the roster in former Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram and ex-Medicine Hat Tigers forward Darren Helm.

WHL ALUMNI – 2023 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

(last WHL Club listed)

* – Stanley Cup Champion

# – WHL Champion

BOSTON BRUINS (2)

Brandon Carlo (Tri-City Americans)

Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer Rebels)

CAROLINA HURRICANES (3)

Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City Americans)

Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

Jordan Martinook (Vancouver Giants)

COLORADO AVALANCHE (2)

* Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

*# Darren Helm (Medicine Hat Tigers)

DALLAS STARS (1)

# Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets)

EDMONTON OILERS (7)

# Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets)

Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants)

Brett Kulak (Vancouver Giants)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels)

Derek Ryan (Spokane Chiefs)

# Stuart Skinner (Swift Current Broncos)

Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane Chiefs)

FLORIDA PANTHERS (3)

Radko Gudas (Everett Silvertips)

Josh Mahura (Regina Pats)

Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE)

LOS ANGELES KINGS (2)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Spokane Chiefs)

Alexander Edler (Kelowna Rockets)

MINNESOTA WILD (7)

Calen Addison (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Connor Dewar (Everett Silvertips)

Mathew Dumba (Portland Winterhawks)

Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Mason Shaw (Medicine Hat Tigers)

# Jared Spurgeon (Spokane Chiefs)

Sam Steel (Regina Pats)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2)

# Curtis Lazar (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Damon Severson (Kelowna Rockets)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3)

# Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Parker Wotherspoon (Tri-City Americans)

NEW YORK RANGERS (3)

Libor Hajek (Regina Pats)

Jake Leschyshyn (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings)

SEATTLE KRAKEN (5)

# Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks)

Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats)

Cale Fleury (Regina Pats)

Morgan Geekie (Tri-City Americans)

# Martin Jones (Calgary Hitmen)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (4)

Haydn Fleury (Red Deer Rebels)

Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels)

Tanner Jeannot (Moose Jaw Warriors)

* Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2)

Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors)

* Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets)

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11)

# Laurent Brossoit (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Adin Hill (Portland Winterhawks)

Brett Howden (Moose Jaw Warriors)

# Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

# Brayden McNabb (Kootenay ICE)

# Brayden Pachal (Prince Albert Raiders)

* Chandler Stephenson (Regina Pats)

Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds)

# Logan Thompson (Brandon Wheat Kings)

WINNIPEG JETS (4)

Brenden Dillon (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Adam Lowry (Swift Current Broncos)

# Josh Morrissey (Kelowna Rockets)

Nino Niederreiter (Portland Winterhawks)