2023 NHL Draft – Live Blog

The 2023 NHL Draft lands in the Music City, with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena hosting the annual event June 28-29.

The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. MT. Rounds 2-7 of the 2023 NHL Draft will be carried out on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m. MT.

A total of 54 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2023 NHL Draft, including the top-ranked North American Skater in Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard and the top-ranked North American Goaltender in Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason. A total of 12 of the top 28 North American Skaters hail from the WHL including six in the top 15. – READ MORE

