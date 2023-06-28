MENU
June 28, 2023

2023 NHL Draft – Live Blog

2023 NHL Draft
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The 2023 NHL Draft lands in the Music City, with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena hosting the annual event June 28-29.

The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. MT. Rounds 2-7 of the 2023 NHL Draft will be carried out on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m. MT.

A total of 54 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2023 NHL Draft, including the top-ranked North American Skater in Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard and the top-ranked North American Goaltender in Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason. A total of 12 of the top 28 North American Skaters hail from the WHL including six in the top 15. – READ MORE

Follow along with the WHL’s 2023 NHL Draft coverage right here and over on Twitter for ongoing updates throughout Wednesday and Thursday. – @TheWHL on Twitter

More News
2023 NHL Draft - First Round Facts & Figures
5 hours ago
WHL at the NHL Draft - First Round History
6 hours ago
4:03
2023 NHL Draft Media Availability - Nate Danielson
23 hours ago
4:14
2023 NHL Draft Media Availability - Connor Bedard
23 hours ago
4:29
2023 NHL Draft Media Availability - Zach Benson
23 hours ago
WHL unveils 2023-24 Regular Season schedule
1 day ago