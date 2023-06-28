2023 NHL Draft – First Round Facts & Figures

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft is slated for Wednesday evening (5 p.m. MT) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with several WHL stars hoping to hear their names called by NHL Clubs.

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard is the centre of attention entering the first round; the reigning WHL and Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year is the top-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting after a 71-goal, 143-point season in the Queen City.

Bedard, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., is one of four WHL players ranked inside the top ten North American Skaters, a list that includes fellow forwards Zach Benson (six), who put up 98 points with the Winnipeg ICE in 2022-23, Brandon Wheat Kings co-captain Nate Danielson (seven) and Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek (nine).

In total, the WHL boasts 12 skaters in the top 28 of the NHL Central Scouting final rankings, including Bedard, Benson, Danielson, Honzek, Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager (11), Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall (15), Tri-City Americans defenceman Lukas Dragicevic (18), Prince George Cougars teammates Riley Heidt (21) and Koehn Ziemmer (25) as well as Seattle Thunderbirds duo Gracyn Sawchyn (24) and Nico Myatovic (26).

Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason is ranked as the top North American Goaltender according to NHL Central Scouting; it’s the third consecutive year in which a WHL netminder has earned that honour.

The WHL has done some damage during the first round of the NHL Draft in recent years, with at least five players selected in each of the past four outings.

In 2022, the WHL was represented with four of the top twelve selections, and six first round picks, headlined by Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski, who went seventh overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg ICE teammates Matthew Savoie (ninth overall, Buffalo Sabres), Conor Geekie (11th overall, Arizona Coyotes) and Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk (12th overall, Columbus Blue Jackets) all heard their names called early on night one in Montreal.

The 2021 NHL Draft was highlighted by five WHL players selected in the first round, led by Edmonton Oil Kings star Dylan Guenther, who was selected ninth overall by the Arizona Coyotes. Guenther went on to play a vital role with the Oil Kings in 2021-22, leading the team in scoring during the regular season as well as during the 2022 WHL Playoffs and the Oil Kings march to the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

The 2020 NHL Draft featured seven WHL players selected in the first round, including another star Oil King in Kaiden Guhle – then a member of the Prince Albert Raiders – who was selected 16th overall by the Montreal Canadiens. Guhle, of course, was the backbone of the Oil Kings run to the 2022 WHL Championship, being named WHL Playoff MVP for his efforts.

The 2019 NHL Draft was a fruitful one for the WHL, and it took place in WHL territory at Rogers Place in Vancouver, B.C. That summer, the WHL celebrated a total seven first-round selections, including three in the top 10: Kirby Dach (third overall), Bowen Byram (fourth overall), and Dylan Cozens (seventh overall). All three have since gone on to play vital roles for their respective NHL Clubs, with Byram serving in a top-four role on the blueline for the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

The 25 WHL players selected in the first rounds of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 NHL Drafts are the most among the three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League, and the WHL has produced five or more first-round selections in 14 of the past 16 NHL Drafts.

Last year, 28 of the 82 CHL selections (34.1%) were WHL players, while in 2021, 33 of 87 CHL selections (37.9%) came from the WHL. In 2020, 28 of 78 CHL selections (35.9%) came from the WHL. In 2019, 28 of 71 CHL selections (39.4%) came from the WHL.

Overall, 333 WHL players have been taken in the first round of the NHL Draft dating back to 1967.