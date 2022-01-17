2022 WHL Trade Deadline: Live Blog

The 2022 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline arrives Monday, January 17 at 3 p.m. MT, and there is no shortage of intrigue as teams look to load up in search of a run at the Ed Chynoweth Cup or, on the contrary, hope to restock the cupboards in order to speed up a rebuild.

Be sure to visit WHL.ca’s Trade Deadline 2022: Live Blog for all the news on the latest trade activity from around the league as we keep you wired with the latest breaking deals over the week leading up to and including January 17.

11:30 a.m. MT – The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired forward Cordel Larson from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for forward Cade Hayes and a third-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Larson, who hails from Weyburn, Sask., has recorded 17 points (5G-12A) in 30 outings with the Chiefs this season. Hayes, 19, is a product of Eatonia, Sask., and has set a career best during the 2021-22 campaign with 19 points (4G-15A) through 35 games played. – COMPLETE STORY

12 p.m. MT – The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 19-year-old forward Drew Englot from the Regina Pats in exchange for 17-year-old forward Tye Spencer. Englot, who hails from Candiac, Sask., has tallied 16 points (6G-10A) in 32 games this season with the Pats. Spencer, from Saskatoon, Sask., has accrued 11 points (3G-8A) in 32 games with the Blazers. – COMPLETE STORY