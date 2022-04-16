2022 WHL Playoffs: Western Conference Playoff Tracker

Calgary, Alta. – With two days remaining in the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule, a number of scenarios remain in play in the Western Conference, with four teams competing for three remaining playoff positions.

With four Western Conference games remaining, five of the eight playoff positions have been secured and only one Western Conference playoff series has been established.

Heading into the final evening of the Western Conference schedule, a number of different scenarios could occur, including the possibility of four Clubs – the Vancouver Giants, Prince George Cougars, Victoria Royals, and Spokane Chiefs – finishing tied for the final three playoff positions, with 53 points each.

Should all four of the aforementioned Clubs finish tied, two Clubs will qualify for the 2022 WHL Playoffs and the other two teams will play in a tiebreaker game on Tuesday, April 19.

The complete WHL Playoffs Format and Tiebreaking Procedure is included below.

Here is a look at potential clinching scenarios heading into the final evening of the Western Conference Regular Season schedule:

WHL Western Conference Standings

Everett Silvertips, 100 points (45-12-5-5) with one game remaining at Tri-City In addition to being U.S. Division champions, the Silvertips have clinched the top seed in the WHL’s Western Conference and will enjoy home-ice advantage through the WHL Conference Championships. The Silvertips will face one of Vancouver, Prince George, Victoria or Spokane in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Kamloops Blazers, 97 points (47-17-3-0) with one game remaining vs. Vancouver The Blazers have won the B.C. Division title and will finish in second place in the WHL’s Western Conference. They will face one of Vancouver, Prince George, Victoria or Spokane in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Portland Winterhawks, 99 points (47-16-3-2) with no games remaining As a result of the two Division champions finishing in the top two Conference seeds, the Winterhawks will finish third in the WHL’s Western Conference. They will face one of Vancouver, Prince George, Victoria or Spokane in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 94 points (44-18-4-2) with no games remaining The Thunderbirds have secured fourth place in the WHL’s Western Conference and will face the fifth-place Kelowna Rockets in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Kelowna Rockets, 88 points (41-20-1-5) with one game remaining vs. Prince George The Rockets have clinched fifth place in the WHL’s Western Conference and will face the fourth-place Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Vancouver Giants, 53 points (24-38-5-0) with one game remaining at Kamloops The Giants can finish as high as sixth place but no lower than tied for eighth place. The Giants will clinch a playoff berth with a single point at Kamloops. The Giants can clinch a playoff berth and the sixth seed with a win at Kamloops. Prince George Cougars, 53 points (24-38-4-1) with one game remaining at Kelowna The Cougars can finish as high as sixth place but no lower than tied for eighth place. The Cougars can clinch a playoff berth with a single point at Kelowna. The Cougars can clinch a playoff berth and the sixth seed with a win at Kelowna combined with a Vancouver loss at Kamloops. Victoria Royals, 52 points (23-38-5-1) with one game remaining vs. Spokane The Royals can finish as high as sixth place and as low as ninth place. The Royals can clinch a playoff berth with a win versus Spokane. Spokane Chiefs, 51 points (23-39-4-1) with one game remaining at Victoria The Chiefs can finish as high as sixth place and as low as ninth place. The Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a regulation win at Victoria. Tri-City Americans, 42 points (18-43-6-0) with one game remaining vs. Everett The Americans have been eliminated from playoff contention and will participate in the WHL Prospects Draft Lottery on Thursday, April 21.

WHL Playoffs – Format

The 2022 WHL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, April 21 with the re-introduction of the Conference Playoff format.

The first-place teams in the two Divisions in each Conference will receive the top two playoff seeds based on Regular Season points. The next six Clubs in each Conference, based on Regular Season points, will receive the third to eighth playoff positions.

Clubs advancing to the second round and Conference Championships will be re-seeded each round based on Regular Season points. The two Conference Champions will advance to the WHL Championship Series, with the Club possessing the most Regular Season points receiving home-ice advantage.

The 2022 WHL Playoffs will conclude with the 2022 WHL Championship Series, to be played from Friday, June 3 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The Conference Playoff format was last used during the 2014 WHL Playoffs, with the Division Playoff format in place since the 2015 WHL Playoffs.

WHL Playoffs – Tiebreaking Procedure

The Club having the greater number of points shall be awarded higher position.

In the event the two (2) Clubs finish tied in total points in the WHL standings, the tie will be broken as follows: Most victories Most points in games between the two Clubs Highest ratio when taking goals for and subtracting goals against Most goals Most goals in games played between the two Clubs In the event three (3) or more Clubs finish tied in total points in the WHL standings, the edge goes to the Club with the most victories. Should the Clubs have won the same number of games, the higher position shall be awarded to the Club as follows: Highest ratio when taking goals for and subtracting goals against Total records of the Clubs against each other will be used, with the edge going to the Club having the highest points per game average Highest ratio when taking goals for and subtracting goals against each other among the Clubs Most goals Most goals in games played between the Clubs Note: When only two Clubs remain tied, section 1 (above) will be used to break the tie. In the event two (2) Clubs are tied in points for the last playoff position, then these Clubs will play a sudden-death game in the home arena of the Club having won the most games in the WHL standings. If the Clubs are tied in wins, section 1 will be used to select the home site. In the event three (3) or more Clubs are tied in points for the last playoff position, section 2 will be used to advance or eliminate one or more Club(s) and the remaining two (2) Clubs will follow section 3 to determine where the sudden-death game will be played.

