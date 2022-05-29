2022 WHL Championship series to begin in Edmonton

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022 WHL Championship Series will begin in Edmonton on Friday, June 3.

2022 WHL Championship Series

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. MT)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 5 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 4 p.m. MT)

The Edmonton Oil Kings advanced to the 2022 WHL Championship Series on Friday after winning the WHL Eastern Conference Championship by defeating the Winnipeg ICE in five games.

The Oil Kings have moved efficiently through the 2022 WHL Playoffs, completing sweeps of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels in the First and Second Rounds, respectively, before winning the WHL Eastern Conference Championship in five games.

Edmonton awaits the winner of the WHL Western Conference Championship between the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds. The Blazers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Sunday, May 29 (5:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle.

Game 6 of the WHL Western Conference Championship can be seen on WHL Live on CHL TV.

The remainder of the schedule for the 2022 WHL Championship Series will be announced once the WHL Western Conference Championship has been determined.

TSN will broadcast the 2022 WHL Championship Series, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday, June 7 (time & location TBD). Games 1 and 2 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series will be available on WHL Live on CHL TV.

