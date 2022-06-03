2022 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book available now

Edmonton, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the first ever WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book, available exclusively online at WHL.ca.

The Official Guide & Record Book includes key information on the two Clubs competing in the 2022 WHL Championship – the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Seattle Thunderbirds. It also includes statistics from the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season and 2022 WHL Playoffs, through the conclusion of the WHL Conference Championship Series.

Fans will also find the latest information on the winners recognized during the 2022 WHL Awards, which were presented on Wednesday, June 1.

The 2022 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book features a bevy of star talent on the front cover, including Kaiden Guhle, Dylan Guenther, and Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings, along with Kevin Korchinski, Jordan Gustafson, and Conner Roulette of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Download a copy of the 2022 WHL Championship Series Official Guide & Record Book HERE.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.