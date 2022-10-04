2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Vancouver Canucks

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Vancouver Canucks.

Arshdeep Bains

Forward Arshdeep Bains captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s Top Scorer in 2021-22, leading the Red Deer Rebels with 112 points during the regular season. The product of Surrey, B.C. parlayed his WHL success into a free-agent contract with his hometown Canucks in March. Bains graduates from the WHL having made more than 275 regular season and playoff appearances with Red Deer, totalling 219 points.

Arshdeep Bains on the scoresheet for the Canucks–definitely a moment that won't be forgotten for number 80.@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/GWIC0FWlu9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 17, 2022

Carson Focht

A fifth-round pick by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL Draft, forward Carson Focht begins his third professional season having spent the majority of 2021-22 with Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Abbotsford. The product of Regina, Sask. totalled 10 points in 41 games with the Abbotsford Canucks this past season. Focht split his WHL career between the Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen, enjoying 26- and 32-goal campaigns with the Hitmen in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Carson Focht's first goal of the season was a thing of beauty 🎯#AbbotsfordCanucks pic.twitter.com/Qt0Cpithou — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 20, 2021

Jett Woo

Selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, defenceman Jett Woo also enters his third pro season this winter after making 42 appearances with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22. Woo, who hails from Winnipeg, Man., scored twice and compiled eight points at the AHL level this past season. As a WHLer, Woo spent the majority of his career with the Moose Jaw Warriors, putting up 66 points from the Moose Jaw blueline in 2018-19. He finished his time in the WHL in 2019-20, scoring seven times and adding 39 assists in 64 games with the Calgary Hitmen.

A Day in the Life of Jett Woo 📹 Hit the gym, ice, and pool with #AbbyCanucks D-man Jett Woo, as he takes you around his hometown of Winnipeg 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/5K0feUOtFG — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) June 28, 2022

Ty Young

Goaltender Ty Young was selected by the Canucks in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft after making 23 appearances for the Prince George Cougars during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. Young, from Coaldale, Alta., posted a 3.50 goals-against average and .899 save percentage over last season, collecting his first WHL win with a 28-save effort December 15, 2021 at Vancouver. Young made his first WHL appearance of the 2022-23 season this past Friday, turning aside 34 shots in a 6-3 victory versus the Kelowna Rockets.