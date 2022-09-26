2022 NHL Prospect Watch – St. Louis Blues

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the St. Louis Blues.

Tyson Galloway

Defenceman Tyson Galloway was a fifth-round pick by the Blues in the 2021 NHL Draft, and followed up his selection by posting a five-goal, 23-point season in 2021-22 with the Calgary Hitmen. Galloway, from Kamloops, B.C., has played in 119 WHL games, all with the Hitmen, totalling 33 points and at 6-foot-3 and 215-pounds creates an imposing presence on the Calgary blue line. His 119 shots on goal were second-most among Hitmen defencemen in 2021-22.

Catching up with the Hitmen: HTV host @LivMae10 sat down with defenceman @tysongalloway_ to chat about the off season and his recent experience at the @StLouisBlues Development Camp. pic.twitter.com/SEFFKd23uc — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) July 25, 2022

Joel Hofer

A WHL Champion with the Swift Current Broncos in 2018, Hofer made his NHL debut with the Blues in 2021-22, posting a 1-1-0 record over two appearances. The product of Winnipeg, Man. made 26 saves in his NHL debut November 4 in a St. Louis victory at San Jose. Hofer, who was named the Top Goaltender at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, won 18 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds last season, adding a .934 save percentage over 10 playoff outings. After his time with the Broncos, Hofer was dealt to the Portland Winterhawks midway through the 2018-19 season, where he would finish his WHL career.

Joel Hofer becomes the first #stlblues goalie in 19 years to earn the win in his NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/HttQlaXFZE — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) November 5, 2021

Jake Neighbours

A first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft, Neighbours captained the Edmonton Oil Kings to the WHL Championship in 2022. The product of Airdrie, Alta. finished the regular season with 45 points in 30 games, then added 17 points during Edmonton’s playoff run. Neighbours began the 2021-22 season with the Blues, appearing in nine games and scoring his first NHL goal on home ice against the Los Angeles Kings. Neighbours spent his entire WHL career in Edmonton, leading the WHL in plus-minus in 2020-21 and finishing last season on the Central Division Second All-Star Team.