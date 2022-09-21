MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE NOW
September 21, 2022

2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Philadelphia Flyers

nhl prospect watch
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ethan Samson
Selected by the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Draft, defenceman Ethan Samson finished the 2021-22 campaign by leading all Prince George Cougars defencemen with 15 goals. The product of Delta, B.C. helped the Cougars return to the WHL Playoffs in 2022, finishing fourth in team scoring with 43 points. Samson is poised to again be one of the leaders on the Prince George blue line during the 2022-23 WHL season.

Wyatte Wylie
Defenceman Wyatte Wylie begins his third season in the Philadelphia Flyers organization after recording five goals and 18 points for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22. Wylie patrolled the blueline for four seasons in the WHL with his hometown Everett Silvertips, twice collecting double-digits in goals and concluding his WHL career with a 64-point campaign in 2019-20. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Egor Zamula
Defenceman Egor Zamula got into 10 NHL contests with the Flyers in 2021-22, upping his career NHL games played total to 12 through two professional seasons. In 58 games at AHL Lehigh Valley last season, Zamula totalled 29 points. Zamula spent three seasons in the WHL, splitting the 2017-18 campaign between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen before recording 84 points over his final two WHL seasons in the Stampede City.

More News
Hurricanes acquire veteran forward Shepard from Giants
1 hour ago
Vancouver Giants to host 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
1 hour ago
Canadian Hockey League announces CHL TV Game of the Week schedule
3 hours ago
WHL Live All-Access Passes for 2022-23 now available through CHL TV
3 hours ago
8:04
2022-23 Season Preview Interview - Mike Johnston
20 hours ago
5:35
2022-23 Season Preview Interview - James Stefan
20 hours ago