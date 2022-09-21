2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Philadelphia Flyers

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ethan Samson

Selected by the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Draft, defenceman Ethan Samson finished the 2021-22 campaign by leading all Prince George Cougars defencemen with 15 goals. The product of Delta, B.C. helped the Cougars return to the WHL Playoffs in 2022, finishing fourth in team scoring with 43 points. Samson is poised to again be one of the leaders on the Prince George blue line during the 2022-23 WHL season.

Wyatte Wylie

Defenceman Wyatte Wylie begins his third season in the Philadelphia Flyers organization after recording five goals and 18 points for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22. Wylie patrolled the blueline for four seasons in the WHL with his hometown Everett Silvertips, twice collecting double-digits in goals and concluding his WHL career with a 64-point campaign in 2019-20. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Bringing it to Broad. Silvertips alum and Everett native Wyatte Wylie is headed to @NHLFlyers Training Camp!#AlwaysASilvertip pic.twitter.com/idc5Te2GFw — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) September 20, 2022

Egor Zamula

Defenceman Egor Zamula got into 10 NHL contests with the Flyers in 2021-22, upping his career NHL games played total to 12 through two professional seasons. In 58 games at AHL Lehigh Valley last season, Zamula totalled 29 points. Zamula spent three seasons in the WHL, splitting the 2017-18 campaign between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen before recording 84 points over his final two WHL seasons in the Stampede City.