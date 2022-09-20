2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Ottawa Senators

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Ottawa Senators.

Ridly Greig

Brandon Wheat Kings captain Ridly Greig was limited to only 39 appearances for his WHL side in 2021-22, but still finished second among Wheat Kings forwards with 26 goals and 63 points. The product of Lethbridge, Alta., was a first-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2020 and has made appearances with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville in each of the past two seasons. Greig kick-started his 2022-23 campaign by winning a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in his home province of Alberta; he notched six points in five games during the tournament.

Ridly Greig with the one-hander, giving Canada a 4-1 lead!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/hvAxgMw4z6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 10, 2022

Mark Kastelic

Former Calgary Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic appeared in 16 NHL games during the 2021-22 season, racking up his first four career NHL points for the Ottawa Senators in the process. His first two NHL goals came on home ice April 23, 2022 in a contest against the Montreal Canadiens. With Belleville of the AHL, the product of Phoenix, Ariz. collected 14 goals and 28 points over 64 games this past season. He enjoyed a 47-goal campaign with the Hitmen in 2018-19, spending five years in total in the WHL with Calgary.

#Sens head coach D.J. Smith announces that Mark Kastelic will make his NHL debut this afternoon against Anaheim!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kLPa7imGyd — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 29, 2022

Parker Kelly

After scoring in his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, former Prince Albert Raider Parker Kelly made 41 appearances with the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, totalling seven goals and 12 points. Kelly, who hails from Camrose, Alta., added 14 points for the AHL’s Belleville Senators over the course of last season. As a WHL forward, Kelly skated in four seasons with the Raiders, surpassing the 20-goal mark on three occasions and helping Prince Albert win the WHL Championship in 2019.

"Every game I'm trying to prove myself and prove that I can play in the league." More from Parker Kelly ⬇️ #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/auahSJNfqU — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 21, 2022

Carson Latimer

A fourth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft, forward Carson Latimer is set to embark on his first full WHL season as a member of the Prince Albert Raiders in 2022-23. Latimer, from Surrey, B.C., split the 2021-22 campaign between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert, heading East in a deal involving Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle in December. As a Raider, Latimer scored 32 points in 44 games, adding one assist in Prince Albert’s first-round WHL Playoffs series against the Winnipeg ICE.

Go to the net and good things happen, right Carson Latimer?@PARaidersHockey | @Senators pic.twitter.com/R7ucaoYljI — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 27, 2022

Zack Ostapchuk

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk begins the 2022-23 season having won a gold medal in August at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The product of St. Albert, Alta. begins his first full season wearing the “C” in Vancouver after a 26-goal campaign in 2021-22. Ostapchuk, a second-round selection by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft, was stellar in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, amassing 23 points in 12 games as the Giants reached the Second Round.

“I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish in the playoffs.” – Zack Ostapchuk@Senators pic.twitter.com/c4saNW0eP5 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 16, 2022

Cole Reinhardt

Former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Cole Reinhardt made his NHL debut for the Ottawa Senators in 2021-22, skating 8:35 in an April 7 contest versus the Nashville Predators. Reinhardt, who hails from Calgary, Alta., was a sixth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft and made the jump to professional hockey immediately after being drafted. He spent four full seasons with the Wheat Kings from 2016-17 through 2019-20, serving as an alternate captain and totalling 31 goals during his final season in Brandon.

1st #CalderCup playoff goal EVER for the @BellevilleSens goes to Cole Reinhardt in #BELvsROC. pic.twitter.com/UqLqPofL57 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 4, 2022

Kristians Rubins

Defenceman Kristians Rubins signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators in July after four seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. The Latvian rearguard appeared in his first three NHL games for Toronto in 2021-22, while also representing his country at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. Rubins spent the bulk of the 2021-22 campaign with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, skating in 58 games. He spent two seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers, appearing in 109 regular season games in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

A couple rookies in Kristiāns Rubīns and Alex Steeves take their debut lap in Leafs jerseys. (🎥: @reporterchris) pic.twitter.com/aLXblGAhZ4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

Mads Sogaard

Danish puck-stopper Mads Sogaard made his NHL debut with the Senators in 2021-22, posting a 1-1-0 record over two outings at the NHL level last season. The former Medicine Hat Tigers netminder won his NHL debut April 1, making 29 saves in a 5-2 victory at Detroit. With Belleville of the AHL, Sogaard posted a 2.86 goals-against average and .908 save percentage over 35 games played last season. Sogaard spent two seasons in the WHL with the Tigers from 2018-20, collecting a .921 SV% in his rookie season ahead of being selected by Ottawa in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

.@BradyTkachuk71 is happy that Mads Sogaard got a W in his NHL debut! 😄 pic.twitter.com/EnOBlibdxz — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 2, 2022

Lassi Thomson

A first-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2019 NHL Draft, defenceman Lassi Thomson made his first 16 NHL appearances with Ottawa during the 2021-22 season. The Finnish rearguard totalled five points at the NHL level, adding 10 goals and 26 points in 44 games with Belleville of the AHL. Thomson’s scoring prowess was evident during his lone WHL season in 2018-19, he scored 17 times from the blue line in 63 games with the Kelowna Rockets.