2022 NHL Prospect Watch – New Jersey Devils

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the New Jersey Devils.

Tyler Brennan

Goaltender Tyler Brennan was a fourth-round selection by the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft after appearing in a career best 39 games for the Prince George Cougars in 2021-22. Brennan, from Winnipeg, Man., collected four shutouts and posted an .899 save percentage, helping Prince George reach the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2017. During those playoffs, Brennan had a 1.86 GAA and .954 SV%, though his young Prince George side fell to the Portland Winterhawks in the First Round. He was originally selected by the Cougars in the first round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

🎥 We're catching up with the 28 WHL players selected at the 2022 #NHLDraft. We continue our series by speaking with Prince George goaltender Tyler Brennan!@PGCougars | @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/1tYEclnb8T — The WHL (@TheWHL) July 28, 2022

Josh Filmon

After leading the Swift Current Broncos with 23 goals during the 2021-22 regular season, forward Josh Filmon was selected by New Jersey in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Filmon, who like Brennan hails from Winnipeg, Man., completed the season with 45 points, ranking third among Broncos skaters in that category. He was originally selected by Swift Current in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft, and was one of five Broncos picked by NHL Clubs in this year’s Draft.

🎥 We're catching up with the 28 WHL players selected at the 2022 #NHLDraft. Today's interview features Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon.@SCBroncos | @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/9JI3EWZUQz — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 24, 2022

Nolan Foote

Former Kelowna Rocket Nolan Foote got into seven NHL contests with the Devils in 2021-22, scoring three times for the NHL Club to up his career NHL goals total to four. Foote played the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Utica Comets of the AHL, finishing the season with 14 goals and 32 points, adding three points in five playoff games. Foote spent four seasons with the Rockets, serving as captain during the 2019-20 season after scoring a career-best 36 goals the year before.