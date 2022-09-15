2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Montreal Canadiens

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Montreal Canadiens.

Jared Davidson

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Jared Davidson enjoyed a career year in 2021-22 and his hard work paid off at the NHL Draft. The product of Edmonton, Alta. led the Thunderbirds in scoring with 42 goals and 89 points, and heard his name called by the Montreal Canadiens in July when they selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old was rock-solid during the 2022 WHL Playoffs too, finishing with 13 goals and 29 points as Seattle reached the WHL Championship series.

🎥 We're catching up with the 28 WHL players selected at the 2022 #NHLDraft. We close out the week with Seattle's Jared Davidson.@SeattleTbirds | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/sKFSAxFNOl — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 19, 2022

Gianni Fairbrother

Defenceman Gianni Fairbrother was limited to just 28 regular season and playoff appearances for the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2021-22, but managed to accrue seven points over that span in his first full professional campaign. Fairbrother, from North Vancouver, B.C., was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft by Montreal. He spent four full seasons in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips, helping the team reach the 2018 WHL Championship series and serving as captain during the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms with defenseman Gianni Fairbrother on a three-year, entry-level contract (2021-22 to 2023-24).

#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/Ocgf948h43 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2021

Kaiden Guhle

A first-round selection by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft, defenceman Kaiden Guhle is a two-time WHL Champion after capturing the Ed Chynoweth Cup, and being named WHL Playoffs MVP, with the Edmonton Oil Kings in June. The product of Sherwood Park, Alta. split the 2021-22 campaign between the Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders, collecting 40 regular season points along the way. Guhle, who won the WHL Championship in his rookie season with Prince Albert in 2018-19, appeared in 42 post-season contests during his WHL career.