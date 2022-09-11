2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Detroit Red Wings

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Detroit Red Wings.

Sebastian Cossa

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa back-stopped the Edmonton Oil Kings to the WHL Championship in 2022, posting a combined 11 shutouts in regular season and playoff play last season. Hailing from Fort McMurray, Alta., Cossa has registered a 71-16-4-3 career regular season record in the WHL, and held a 1.93 goals-against average and .919 save percentage over 19 post-season appearanaces this past spring. Selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa recently helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

Cross Hanas

A second-round selection by the Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft, forward Cross Hanas enters the 2022-23 season having led the Portland Winterhawks with 60 assists and 86 points a season ago. In four seasons in the Rose City, the product of Highland Village, Texas registered 103 assists as part of his 161 career regular season points. For his efforts, he was named to the U.S. Division First All-Star Team this past spring. Hanas signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit in March of 2022.