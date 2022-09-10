2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Dallas Stars

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Dallas Stars.

Dawson Barteaux

Defenceman Dawson Barteaux enters his third season of professional hockey after splitting the 2021-22 campaign between the AHL’s Texas Stars and the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads. Barteaux, from Foxwarren, Man., scored once and totalled three points in 30 AHL contests, adding eight helpers in 11 games with the Steelheads. Barteaux skated for the Regina Pats, Red Deer Rebels and Winnipeg ICE over the course of his career, serving as Rebels captain in 2019-20 before a move East midway through the 2019-20 season, one in which he scored 10 goals and amassed 42 points.

We caught up with Dawson "Barts" Barteaux who just finished up his second year in the AHL! Hear from the defenseman on his second year, favorite memories from the season and his upcoming summer lake days! ☀ pic.twitter.com/kpthRY9HE5 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) May 24, 2022

Conner Roulette

Forward Conner Roulette was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, but the longtime Seattle Thunderbird will be skating for a new WHL Club this winter after being acquired by the Saskatoon Blades. Roulette, from Winnipeg, Man., scored twice in his Blades pre-season debut Friday, and put up 66 points in 65 games with Seattle in 2021-22, adding 18 more points during the Thunderbirds’ run to the WHL Championship series. Roulette was part of the WHL contingent that captured a gold medal for Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in the Lone Star State.

TRADE 🔁 Blades acquire @DallasStars prospect Conner Roulette in blockbuster deal with Seattle. 📰 | https://t.co/xnIHMYpNQj pic.twitter.com/XYFRxv6HpM — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) August 30, 2022

Matthew Seminoff

Hailing from Coquitlam, B.C., forward Matthew Seminoff was selected by the Stars in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft after a 26-goal, 57-point season for the Kamloops Blazers in 2021-22. Seminoff’s offensive prowess came to light during the shortened 2020-21 WHL season; he scored 11 goals in 22 games, helping the Blazers win the B.C. Division. This past spring, Seminoff put up nine points in 17 playoff games, and promises to be a big piece of the Kamloops attack in the lead-up to the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

"Matthew Seminoff decided to follow the draft from the comfort of his own home with his friends and family around him… When the Stars made their pick with the 179th selection in the sixth round, Seminoff's life changed forever."#TexasHockey — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 15, 2022

Logan Stankoven

The reigning WHL and Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, forward Logan Stankoven enjoyed a 104-point season for his hometown Kamloops Blazers in 2021-22, finishing third among WHL scorers in the process. He also led all WHL skaters with 31 points (17 of which were goals) during his 17 appearances in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. A second round selection by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven collected a gold medal for Canada last month at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, assisting on the game-winning goal in overtime in the gold-medal game.