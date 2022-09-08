2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Colorado Avalanche

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Colorado Avalanche.

Trent Miner

A seventh-round selection of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, goaltender Trent Miner split time between the Colorado Eagles of the AHL and the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL in 2021-22, his first full professional season. At Utah, Miner posted a 2.72 goals-against average and .910 save percentage across 28 regular season appearances, adding a .920 SV% in 13 playoff games as the Grizzlies reached the Western Conference Final. As a WHL netminder, Miner played parts of four seasons with the Vancouver Giants, helping the Club reach the WHL Championship series in 2019. He was named the B.C. Division Goaltender of the Year in 2021.