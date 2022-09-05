2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Calgary Flames

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Calgary Flames.

Parker Bell

A fifth-round selection by the Flames in the 2022 NHL Draft, forward Parker Bell begins the 2022-23 WHL season having led his Tri-City Americans with 31 assists in 2021-22. His 2021-22 campaign included five games with three or more points, including a four-point effort February 25, 2022 versus Everett. Bell, from Campbell River, B.C., has 125 WHL appearances under his belt with Tri-City, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

Lucas Ciona

Despite growing up in Edmonton, Alta., forward Lucas Ciona switched his NHL allegiance when he was selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 17 times for the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season, adding nine playoff tallies, two of them game-winners as the Thunderbirds reached the WHL Championship series for the third time in the past six years.

The Thunderbirds strike first 🚨 Lucas Ciona converts on the power-play to give his team the lead with under 5 minutes to play in the 1st period.#WHLChampionship pic.twitter.com/EcFG3rn8Eh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 9, 2022

Cole Jordan

Defenceman Cole Jordan was selected by the Flames in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft after a shortened 2020-21 campaign that saw him collect 10 points in 23 outings for the Moose Jaw Warriors. Jordan, from Brandon, Man., was limited to 36 games during the 2021-22 season but set career highs with nine assists and 11 points, adding two helpers for the Warriors during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Cole Jordan with a big blast to open the scoring with his second of the season!#AllInTogether | @colejordan7710 pic.twitter.com/BnvGnz7ZFO — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) April 3, 2022

Matthew Phillips

Forward Matthew Phillips enters his fifth professional season after leading Stockton of the AHL in scoring with 68 points during the 2021-22 campaign. Phillips added eight points in 13 playoff games as the Heat reached the AHL Western Conference Final this past spring. The product of Calgary, Alta., who made his NHL debut with the Flames in 2020-21, spent three full WHL seasons with the Victoria Royals, winning Rookie of the Year honours in 2016 and topping out at 112 points during the 2017-18 campaign.

"I feel like I've improved every year since I turned pro." Matthew Phillips joined #Flames TV to discuss re-signing with the club and reflect on his past season. pic.twitter.com/uMJetN1LjL — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 30, 2022

Dustin Wolf

Goaltender Dustin Wolf won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as AHL Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22 after posting a 2.35 goals-against average and .924 save percentage over 47 appearances with the Stockton Heat. Wolf, from Gilroy, Calif., helped the Heat reach the Western Conference Final, collecting a 2.23 GAA and .929 SV% across 13 post-season outings. His WHL career included a pair of Del Wilson Memorial Trophies as WHL Goaltender of the Year with the Everett Silvertips, Scholastic Player of the Year honours in both the WHL and CHL in 2019, and a CHL Goaltender of the Year nod in 2020.

#ICYMI: Last night, Dustin Wolf recorded his 3rd #CalderCup playoffs shutout to advance the @AHLHeat to the Western Conference Finals. Wolf has recorded 90 saves among all 3 shutouts. pic.twitter.com/YPsN3tOaLP — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 30, 2022

Connor Zary

Forward Connor Zary scored 13 times in his first full professional season in 2021-22, helping the AHL’s Stockton Heat reach the Western Conference Final. Zary, from Saskatoon, Sask., joined the heat after four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers, serving as captain in 2020-21. A first-round selection by the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary collected 86 points in his final full-length WHL season in 2019-20; he was named to the Western Conference First All-Star Team for his efforts.