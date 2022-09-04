2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Buffalo Sabres

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Buffalo Sabres.

Tyson Kozak

After being selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, forward Tyson Kozak signed an entry-level deal with the NHL Club in August. The product of Souris, Man., served as co-captain of the Portland Winterhawks in 2021-22, setting career bests in all major offensive categories including goals (32), assists (37), points (69), power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (seven).

Mats Lindgren

A fourth-round selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, defenceman Mats Lindgren will be skating for a new WHL Club this winter after being acquired by the Red Deer Rebels. Lindgren, from North Vancouver, B.C., has 111 WHL regular season and playoff games under his belt, all with the Kamloops Blazers. This past season, he put up 44 points (5G-39A) in 68 regular season contests with Kamloops.

Matthew Savoie

The ninth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, forward Matthew Savoie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in July. The product of St. Albert, Alta. led the Winnipeg ICE in scoring with 90 points during the 2021-22 regular season, finishing eighth among WHL skaters with 55 assists. Savoie added six goals and 12 points during the 2022 WHL Playoffs as Winnipeg reached the Eastern Conference Championship.