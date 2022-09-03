2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Boston Bruins

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Boston Bruins.

Reid Dyck

Goaltender Reid Dyck was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Bruins after making 23 appearances in his first full-length season with the Swift Current Broncos. The product of Winkler, Man. represented Canada this past spring at the IIHF U18 World Championship and was named one of his team’s Top Three Players at the event. With Dyck and Anaheim Ducks prospect Gage Alexander, the Broncos enter the 2022-23 WHL season as one of two Clubs with two NHL-drafted goaltenders (Prince George).

Not one, not two, but THREE saves. Wow, Reid Dyck is on another level right now. pic.twitter.com/s9UG4iZTm1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 24, 2022

Fabian Lysell

Boston’s first-round selection at the 2021 NHL Draft, Swedish forward Fabian Lysell heads to training camp after a bronze medal-winning performance for his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. In 2021-22, Lysell led the Vancouver Giants in scoring with 62 points, adding four goals and 17 assists in a dozen playoff outings as Vancouver reached the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. His 17 helpers were tied with Seattle’s Lukas Svejkovsky for the League lead in the 2022 post-season.