2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Arizona Coyotes

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series continues with a look at the prospect pool of the Arizona Coyotes.

Conor Geekie

For the second year in a row, the Coyotes selected a WHL Eastern Conference forward in the first round of the NHL Draft when they picked Conor Geekie of the Winnipeg ICE 11th-overall in July. Geekie, from Strathclair, Man., had six game-winning goals as part of his 70-point total for the ICE in 2021-22, adding 11 more points (3G-8A) during the 2022 WHL Playoffs as his side reached the Eastern Conference Championship series for the first time in 11 years.

It’s a done deal. 👊 We’ve signed forward Conor Geekie to a three-year entry-level contract. https://t.co/og0pIyzRQZ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 18, 2022

Dylan Guenther

Guenther was the ninth-overall selection by Arizona in the 2021 NHL Draft, and had a season to remember this past year for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings, finishing sixth in the WHL in scoring with 91 points and leading his side to a WHL Championship. Guenther, who won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2020, scored 13 goals in 16 post-season appearances for Edmonton this past spring, and over his WHL career has scored 99 goals in 156 regular season and playoff games.

Ben McCartney

A seventh-round selection by the Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Draft, forward Ben McCartney made his NHL debut for Arizona in 2021-22, appearing in two November contests versus Anaheim and Seattle. Hailing from Macdonald, Man., McCartney spent his entire WHL career in his home province with the Brandon Wheat Kings, hitting the 25-goal mark during the 2019-20 season. In his first professional season in 2021-22, McCartney scored 18 times and totalled 35 points in 57 appearances with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

"Just being able to play the game I love at the highest level, dreaming about it as a kid, it's an unreal experience. I just have to take advantage of the opportunity." 📹 Ben McCartney speaks with media after his NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/2FGA3V8Pci — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) November 6, 2021

David Tendeck

Hailing from North Vancouver, B.C., goaltender David Tendeck is set to embark on his third professional season after splitting the 2021-22 campaign between Tucson of the AHL and Rapid City of the ECHL. Tendeck posted a 2.29 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in four appearances with the Roadrunners and put up a .901 SV% in 19 contests with the Rush. Tendeck won 85 regular season and playoff games during his WHL career with the Vancouver Giants, helping the Club reach the WHL Championship series in 2019.