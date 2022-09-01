2022 NHL Prospect Watch – Anaheim Ducks

With the 2022-23 NHL season on the horizon, we’re putting a focus on the current and former WHL players looking to make their mark at the next level.

The 2022 NHL Prospect Watch series will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL games.

Our series begins with a look at the prospect pool of the Anaheim Ducks.

Gage Alexander

A fifth-round pick by the Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft, goaltender Gage Alexander set career bests with 18 wins and two shutouts in 2021-22 for the Winnipeg ICE. The product of Okotoks, Alta. posted a .910 save percentage during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, making his first five post-season appearances in the process. But Alexander will suit up for a new WHL Club this winter; he was dealt to the Swift Current Broncos in July.

NEWS: The Broncos have acquired 2002-born goaltender Gage Alexander from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. Details: https://t.co/76yI9ILddV Photo: Zachary Peters pic.twitter.com/sc5vc6nd3v — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) July 29, 2022

Glenn Gawdin

A WHL Champion with the Swift Current Broncos in 2018, Glenn Gawdin joins the Anaheim Ducks after spending the past four years in the Calgary Flames organization. Gawdin, from Richmond, B.C., collected 50 points in 62 games last season for Stockton of the AHL, earning two NHL appearances with the Flames to up his career NHL games played total to nine. Gawdin spent his entire WHL career with Swift Current, capping it off with an Ed Chynoweth Cup and a nod as the 2018 WHL Playoffs MVP.

Connor Hvidston

Tisdale, Saskatchewan’s Connor Hvidston heard his name called by the Ducks at the 2022 NHL Draft, going in the fifth round to Anaheim. In his first WHL season in 2021-22, Hvidston scored 13 goals and totalled 32 points for the Swift Current Broncos. Ten of those 13 tallies came in the second half of the season. Hvidston was originally selected by Swift Current in the seventh round of the 2019 WHL Draft.

🎥 We're catching up with the 28 WHL players selected at the 2022 #NHLDraft. Our series continues with Swift Current's Connor Hvidston!@SCBroncos | @AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/DGtNMjEs1E — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 3, 2022

Bryce Kindopp

Former Everett Silvertips captain Bryce Kindopp made his NHL debut for Anaheim in 2021-22, playing 6:06 and earning two shots on goal January 4 against Philadelphia. Kindopp, who hails from Lloydminster, Alta., played 67 games for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL this past season, scoring 12 times and totalling 29 points. As a WHLer, he spent parts of six seasons with the Silvertips, scoring 39 and 40 goals, respectively, in his final two campaigns in Washington state before turning pro in 2020-21.

New faces in new places and welcome to the NHL, Bryce Kindopp! #FlyTogether | @kindoppian pic.twitter.com/be5ekrRbq1 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 5, 2022

Ben King

The WHL’s goals leader in 2021-22 with 52 tallies, forward Ben King was selected by the Ducks in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. From Vernon, B.C., King came within one marker of tying the WHL record for game-winning goals in a single season this past year, finishing the 2021-22 regular season with 15 game-winning tallies. A former first-round selection in the WHL Draft, King has collected 205 points over 206 WHL regular season games with the Swift Current Broncos and Red Deer Rebels.

🎥 He led the WHL with 52 goals. All Ben King does is light. that. lamp.@Rebelshockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/olDkth9oRE — The WHL (@TheWHL) July 7, 2022

Austin Strand

A WHL Champion with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2017, defenceman Austin Strand joins the Anaheim Ducks organization after spending the past four seasons across town with the Los Angeles Kings. Strand, from Calgary, Alta., collected two assists in eight NHL contests with the Kings this past season, and over the past two seasons has played in 21 NHL games for Los Angeles. He added seven points over 34 contests with Ontario of the AHL in 2021-22. Strand split his time in the WHL between the Red Deer Rebels and Seattle Thunderbirds, topping out with a 25-goal season for the Thunderbirds in 2017-18.

How about an NHL Debut tonight for Austin Strand! Awesome stuff, another @ontarioreign alum to the show. pic.twitter.com/skTiUhNsnV — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) February 6, 2021

Brayden Tracey

Calgarian Brayden Tracey made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks January 9, 2022 versus Detroit, earning just over nine minutes of ice time in his first NHL contest. Tracey, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ducks, scored 11 times and totalled 31 points in 55 games with San Diego of the AHL in 2021-22, his first full professional season. Tracey played four seasons in the WHL from 2017-18 through 2020-21 with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Victoria Royals; he won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as a Warrior in 2018 after finishing his rookie campaign with 36 goals and 81 points.

Paired with Getz and Terry, enjoy your first game in the National, @brayden_tracey! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/qBDzfcmyLp — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 10, 2022

Sean Tschigerl

Forward Sean Tschigerl was a fifth-round selection by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft, and heads to camp with the NHL Club later this month after setting career highs with 23 goals and 58 points last season for the Calgary Hitmen. Tschigerl, who hails from Whitecourt, Alta., finished tied for the WHL lead in short-handed goals in 2021-22 with five. The former fourth-overall selection in the WHL Draft has collected as many short-handed goals (seven) as power-play markers over his 150-game WHL career.

Catching up with the Hitmen: @LivMae10 caught up with Sean Tschigerl to chat about his off season and experience at camps with both the @AnaheimDucks and @HockeyCanada. pic.twitter.com/ORMQLITfMI — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) August 23, 2022

Olen Zellweger

Defenceman Olen Zellweger has had a summer to remember ahead of Anaheim Ducks training camp. He led all WHL players, and all tournament defencemen at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with 11 points, helping Canada capture a gold medal last month at the tournament in Edmonton. Zellweger, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was a second-round selection by the Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft, and enters the 2022-23 season as the reigning WHL Defenceman of the Year after leading all WHL blueliners with 64 assists and 78 points for the Everett Silvertips. Zellweger made his professional debut last spring with the San Diego Gulls, earning an assist in his lone AHL playoff contest.