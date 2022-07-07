2022 NHL Draft: Live Blog

For the first time since 2019, the NHL Draft will be hosted in-person, with the 2022 edition of the annual event taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to get underway on Thursday evening at 5 p.m. MT. Rounds 2-7 of the 2022 NHL Draft will be carried out on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. MT.

A total of 53 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting in advance of the 2022 NHL Draft, including Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus (pictured above) and Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie, who represents the top-ranked WHL skater – fourth overall among North American skaters. – READ MORE

