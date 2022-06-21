2022 Memorial Cup: WHL Player of the Game – Luke Prokop

Saint John, N.B. – Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop recorded a multipoint game as the Edmonton Oil Kings fell by a 4-3 tally to the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL on Tuesday at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The product of Edmonton, Alta., opened the scoring for the Oil Kings, tying the game 1-1 during the final minute of the first period.

The Oil Kings took their first lead of the game 4:11 into the third period when Tyler Hortsmann wired one to the top shelf. Prokop logged an assist on the play.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenceman has been a mainstay on the Edmonton blueline since coming over from the Calgary Hitmen via trade earlier this season. In 19 playoff games, Prokop secured 16 points (4G-12A).

Prokop was selected by the Predators in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He signed his NHL entry-level contract on December 9, 2020.