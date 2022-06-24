2022 Memorial Cup: Game 5 Preview – Oil Kings vs. Bulldogs

Saint John, N.B. – The round-robin portion of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia draws to a close tonight for the Edmonton Oil Kings, with three crucial points on the line.

Edmonton squares off against the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs this evening (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5); the Oil Kings need to secure at least one point to book their ticket in Monday’s semi-final.

Edmonton has displayed ruthless proficiency during the 2022 post-season when given an opportunity to eliminate an opponent.

In five elimination games during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, the Oil Kings went 4-1, holding their opponents to two goals or fewer on three occasions including their WHL Championship-clinching shutout June 13.

“We’re treating it like it’s do or die,” Edmonton captain Jake Neighbours said Friday morning.

“It’s kind of a win and you’re in situation and we’re happy about that,” the St. Louis Blues prospect added. “I think that’s your job through the round-robin, to give yourselves a chance to compete for the trophy, and we’ve done that.”

Neighbours, who started the 2021-22 season in the NHL appearing in nine games for the Blues, has yet to hit the scoresheet for Edmonton in the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The product of Airdrie, Alta. has been impactful at even strength, though. Through 128 minutes of tournament play, Neighbours’ line has yet to surrender an even-strength goal.

As has been the case throughout the post-season, Edmonton’s focus has been insular, regardless of the team lining up at the opposite end of the red line.

The Bulldogs come into tonight’s contest having lost to the Shawinigan Cataractes Thursday night.

Hamilton boasts three NHL-drafted forwards, including the third-overall selection in last year’s Draft, Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish.

“Similar to the other teams, they’re going to be highly skilled, they have a high-octane offence that can score at will,” Neighbours said of the Bulldogs.

“We have to do our best to contain that, stay out of the penalty box, not give their top players good looks, but at the same time continue to play a strong five-on-five game and continue to push the pace of play,” he added.

“We’ve just got to think about our own game, get the puck moving, get some shots on net and I think we’ll be good,” Edmonton forward Tyler Horstmann noted.

Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton sits tied for the Bulldogs lead with two goals in the tournament, both of which came Monday in Hamilton’s opening-night loss to the host Saint John Sea Dogs.

Forward Logan Morrison, who has notched four assists in two Memorial Cup games for the Bulldogs, led Hamilton in playoff scoring with an astounding 39 points (17G-22A) from 19 games.

"We're still confident … we've just got to win one game and we're in." Hear from @BulldogsOHL head coach Jay McKee as well as Ethan Sims and Patrick Thomas. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/MuEwFpH44s — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 24, 2022

The Oil Kings and Bulldogs have never met in the Memorial Cup presented by Kia, though Hamilton has faced WHL competition in the not-too-distant past.

The Bulldogs were OHL champions in 2018, but went 1-2 versus the Regina Pats and Swift Current Broncos at the Memorial Cup four years ago in the Saskatchewan capital.

How to Watch

Game 3 of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia can be seen in Canada on TSN 1 and TSN 5. In the United States, fans can watch live on the NHL Network. Viewers outside of North America can stream the game on CHL TV.

Edmonton Oil Kings

50-14-0-4

295 GF, 182 GA

Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions

Top Scorers (WHL Playoffs)

C Dylan Guenther – 16 GP – 13G-8A – 21 points

LW Carter Souch – 19 GP – 12G-9A – 21 points

C Jakub Demek – 19 GP – 5G-12A – 17 points

LW Jake Neighbours – 19 GP – 3G-14A – 17 points

D Kaiden Guhle – 19G – 8G-8A – 16 points

Top Goaltender (WHL Playoffs)

G Sebastian Cossa 19 GP, 16-3, 5 SO, 1.93 GAA, .919 SV%

Hamilton Bulldogs

47-17-1-3, 98 points

311 GF, 201 GA

J. Ross Robertson Cup Champions

Top Scorers (OHL Playoffs)

C Logan Morrison – 19 GP – 17G-22A – 39 points

RW Avery Hayes – 16 GP – 14G-20A – 34 points

C Mason McTavish – 19 GP – 16G-13A – 29 points

RW Ryan Winterton – 18 GP – 7G-12A – 19 points

D Arber Xhekaj – 18 GP – 6G-10A – 16 points

Top Goaltender (OHL Playoffs)

G Marco Costantini – 19 GP, 16-3, 3 SO, 2.29 GAA, .913 SV%

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia – Roundup

As mentioned above, the Bulldogs are into the second half of games on back-to-back nights when they face the Oil Kings this evening, and Hamilton needs a regulation win to stay alive in the tournament.

The Shawinigan Cataractes and Saint John Sea Dogs are both assured of at least a semi-final berth; the QMJHL champs top the table with six points, with Saint John two points adrift in the standings.