2022 Memorial Cup: Game 3 Preview – Oil Kings vs. Sea Dogs

Saint John, N.B. – A day removed from a tournament-opening loss, the Edmonton Oil Kings have another opportunity to get into the win column Wednesday versus the host Saint John Sea Dogs at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5).

Edmonton suffered a 4-3 loss Tuesday at the hands of the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes, a game which the Oil Kings led through 40 minutes.

The WHL Champions have been able to bounce back from rare defeats during this post-season run. In fact, Edmonton has not suffered back-to-back regulation losses since setbacks at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels March 27 and April 2.

“I think the mindset for us is having a short memory, in a tournament like this, you can’t hang on losses,” said Oil Kings forward Josh Williams. “Saint John’s a really good hockey team, so we’re going to need a really good effort tonight.”

“It’s definitely nice to get back to it tonight (following a loss), you don’t have to sit there and think about what you could have done better,” the product of Langley, B.C. added.

Williams, a five-year WHL veteran with more than 300 regular season and playoff games under his belt, enters tonight’s contest riding a four-game point streak.

He put up 16 points in 19 games during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, including a two-goal performance away from home in Game 4 of the WHL Championship Series at Seattle.

But in a rapid-fire tournament format like the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the Oil Kings, to a man, understand the importance of maximizing each opportunity that comes their way.

“In a tournament like this, you just have to be ready to come out and play, we’re ready to go and we’re ready to compete,” said Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen. “We know if we lose, we’re in an unfortunate spot, so we’re going to come out firing for sure.”

“I think if we’re playing our game for a full 60 minutes, no one can compete with us,” Luypen added.

Edmonton won 62 per cent of the face-offs in Tuesday’s setback to Shawinigan, led by Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek.

The Slovak forward won 26 draws Tuesday, the most by a single CHL player in a Memorial Cup game since detailed face-off statistics were kept in 2015.

Buoyed by a raucous home crowd, the Sea Dogs ran out 5-3 winners over the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs Monday.

Like the Oil Kings, Saint John boasts eight players on its roster who were NHL Draft picks including defencemen Yan Kuznetsov and Jeremie Poirier, both of whom are prospects of the Calgary Flames.

Kuznetsov scored in the Sea Dogs’ win Monday, but it was another former Calgary draft selection, forward Ryan Francis, who was the difference-maker for the hosts against Hamilton.

Francis potted two goals, including the game-winner late in the second period, adding an assist on linemate Peter Reynolds’ empty-net marker to finish the evening with three points.

Monday’s victory marked the first game action for Saint John since being eliminated from the QMJHL Playoffs by Rimouski on May 12.

Pre-game thoughts from @SJSeaDogs head coach Gardiner MacDougall as well as Brady Burns, Nathan Drapeau and William Villeneuve ⬇️ #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/92gw29UJl0 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 22, 2022

The two sides have met once previously, with the Sea Dogs posting a 5-2 victory at the 2012 Memorial Cup in Shawinigan.

2022 marks the fourth Memorial Cup appearance for Saint John in the past 11 years; led by current Florida Panthers star Jonathan Huberdeau, the Sea Dogs won the national championship at the 2011 event in Mississauga, Ont.

How to Watch

Game 3 of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia can be seen in Canada on TSN 1 and TSN 5. In the United States, fans can watch live on the NHL Network. Viewers outside of North America can stream the game on CHL TV.

Edmonton Oil Kings

50-14-0-4

295 GF, 182 GA

Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions

Top Scorers (WHL Playoffs)

C Dylan Guenther – 16 GP – 13G-8A – 21 points

LW Carter Souch – 19 GP – 12G-9A – 21 points

C Jakub Demek – 19 GP – 5G-12A – 17 points

LW Jake Neighbours – 19 GP – 3G-14A – 17 points

D Kaiden Guhle – 19G – 8G-8A – 16 points

Top Goaltender (WHL Playoffs)

G Sebastian Cossa 19 GP, 16-3, 5 SO, 1.93 GAA, .919 SV%

Saint John Sea Dogs

47-17-1-3, 98 points

311 GF, 201 GA

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia hosts

Top Scorers (QMJHL Playoffs)

LW Raivis Kristians Ansons – 5 GP – 2G-3A – 5 points

RW Riley Bezeau – 5 GP – 2G-2A – 4 points

RW William Dufour – 5 GP – 2G-2A – 4 points

C Philippe Daoust – 5 GP – 2G-1A – 3 points

LW Cam MacDonald – 5 GP – 2G-1A – 3 points

Top Goaltender (QMJHL Playoffs)

G Thomas Couture – 5 GP, 2-2, 0 SO, 2.21 GAA, .901 SV%

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia – Roundup

The two QMJHL sides competing at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia boast perfect records thus far, with Saint John and Shawinigan both securing opening-game victories in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Following tonight’s contest, the Edmonton Oil Kings will enjoy an off day, with Thursday’s matchup set to feature the Cataractes and the Hamilton Bulldogs.