2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game to be held March 23

The Canadian Hockey League in partnership with the Kitchener Rangers and Kubota Canada Ltd. announced today that the rescheduled 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be held Wednesday, March 23 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“We are very excited to be able to get this game back on the CHL’s 2022 calendar,” said Dan MacKenzie, President, Canadian Hockey League. “It is very important that our top draft-eligible players get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this event for NHL scouts and our passionate fans in Kitchener.”

“Kubota Canada Ltd. is really excited to have the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game rescheduled as it represents a great opportunity for fans to see some exceptional emerging hockey talent,” said Steve Sweetnam, Director, Marketing, Kubota Canada.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game features top NHL Draft eligible talent from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League competing before hundreds of NHL scouts in attendance. The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will also be broadcasted nationally on TSN and RDS.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game,” said Joe Birch, Chief Operating Officer and Governor, Kitchener Rangers. “This will be a great event for the participating players, the Waterloo Region, and our hockey club. We look forward to welcoming all fans from across Ontario to the ‘Aud’ on March 23.”

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. Tyson Foerster (Team White/Barrie Colts/Philadelphia Flyers) and Jack Quinn (Team Red/Ottawa 67’s/Buffalo Sabres) were named the Players of the Game. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft headlined by Lafreniere’s first-overall selection by the New York Rangers.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft, including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

More information about the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game including team rosters and coaches will be announced in the coming weeks.