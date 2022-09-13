2022-23 Season Preview – Victoria Royals

The Victoria Royals came tantalizingly close to qualifying for the 2022 WHL Playoffs last spring, an experience that only served to make head coach and general manager Dan Price’s group hungrier and more determined ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. A Victoria squad that was lean on experience over the past two experiences will continue growth as a group in 2022-23, this year’s Royals are poised to bring an exciting brand of hockey to the B.C. capital.

Key Returners

Forward Brayden Schuurman is the top returning scorer from 2021-22, the 18-year-old counted 29 goals and 54 points last season including 11 power-play markers, which tied WHL Graduate Bailey Peach for the team lead. Defenceman Gannon Laroque, a fourth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, is a stable, steady blueliner who amassed 52 points with Victoria last season. Tyler Palmer was sensational in goal for Victoria a season ago, he posted a 50-save shutout against the Vancouver Giants in December.

Who’s In And Out

The Royals won’t have the services of 2021-22 scoring leader Bailey Peach and captain Tarun Fizer after both graduated from the WHL, but the team added some veteran experience up front during the off-season with the acquisition of Teague Patton from the Medicine Hat Tigers. A 10-goal scorer a year ago, Patton scored three times in Victoria’s first two exhibition games this past weekend. U.S. Priority Draft selection Hudson Bjornson and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Nate Misskey are two of several younger faces looking to make an impact on Vancouver Island this winter.

NHL Draft Prospects

Defenceman Kalem Parker leads a long list of 2023 NHL Draft-eligible players on the Victoria roster. The product of Clavet, Sask. finished second among Victoria blueliners with 20 points a season ago. Forwards Reggie Newman and Anthony Wilson both played increasing roles as the 2021-22 campaign progressed, while former first-round WHL Prospects Draft selection Austin Zemlak earned an invite to Team Canada’s Selection Camp for the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

ROYALS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 23-39-5-1 (52 points)

Division Ranking: 5th, B.C.

Goals For: 193 (15th)

Goals Against: 275 (18th)

PP (Overall): 21.1% (12th)

PK (Overall): 78.3% (14th)

Leading Scorers: Peach (37-41-78), Schuurman (29-25-54), Laroque (10-42-52)

Leading Rookie: Schuurman (29-25-54)

NHL Draft: Laroque (SJ – 2021)