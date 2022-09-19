2022-23 Season Preview – Vancouver Giants

The Vancouver Giants exceeded expectations during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, knocking off the top-ranked Everett Silvertips in the first round before taking the Kamloops Blazers to six games in round two. The team experienced a changing of the guard too last season, with Ottawa Senators second-round pick Zack Ostapchuk being anointed with the team captaincy after longtime Giant was dealt to the WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings. The goal in Vancouver is to build off the momentum created at the conclusion of last season, while World Junior gold medalist Ostapchuk prepares to lead an energetic Giants group in his first full season wearing the ‘C.’

Key Returners

The Giants return a forward corps that will create puck pressure in all three zones, led by Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk, who led the team with 23 points during the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Forward Ty Thorpe made the most of his move to Vancouver ahead of the start of last season, finishing second on the team in points. Swedish goaltender, and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman posted a .903 save percentage in his first season on the West Coast.

Who’s In And Out

Vancouver added forward Kyren Gronick ahead of the start of training camp in a deal with the Saskatoon Blades; the Regina product returns to the B.C. Division after beginning his WHL career in Prince George and spent time on the NHL Central Scouting rankings a season ago. Samuel Honzek joins the Giants after playing professionally for HK Dukla Trencin in Slovakia a season ago. Defenceman Colton Roberts, Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, made six regular season and playoff appearances for the Giants as a 15-year-old last season.

NHL Draft Prospects

The Giants return some intriguing prospects ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville including defenceman Mazden Leslie, who scored five times from the blue line as a 15-year-old in 2020-21. Slovak import Samuel Honzek is primed to take on a big role in his first WHL season; he was selected by Vancouver in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft. Forward Ty Halaburda returns for his second WHL season after putting up 16 points for the Giants in his 16-year-old campaign.

GIANTS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 24-39-5-0 (53 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, B.C.

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost Second Round (Kamloops)

Goals For: 185 (17th)

Goals Against: 254 (17th)

PP (Overall): 17.7% (18th)

PK (Overall): 76.0% (18th)

Leading Scorers: Lysell (22-40-62), Thorpe (16-28-44), Ostapchuk (26-17-43)

Leading Rookie: Lysell (22-40-62)

NHL Draft: Lysell (BOS – 2021); Ostapchuk (OTT – 2021); Vikman (VGK – 2020)