There’s an air of optimism Where Life Makes Sense this fall as the Swift Current Broncos prepare for the 2022-23 WHL season. Five Broncos heard their names called at the 2022 NHL Draft including defenceman Owen Pickering, a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Swift Current is one of only two WHL Clubs to boast two NHL-drafted goaltenders, and while the 2021-22 Broncos fell just shy of qualifying for the WHL Playoffs, the Club’s promising future was put on full display.

Key Returners

The Broncos return a strong core from 2021-22; eight of the team’s top 10 scorers are back including points leader Mathew Ward and leading goal-getter, and New Jersey Devils prospect Josh Filmon. Pickering and Carolina Hurricanes camp invitee Sam McGinley anchor a steady blueline, while Boston Bruins prospect Reid Dyck returns in goal.

Who’s In And Out

Swift Current general manager Chad Leslie added size and NHL pedigree in goal over the summer, acquiring Anaheim Ducks prospect Gage Alexander from the Winnipeg ICE. Alexander becomes the sixth NHL prospect on the Broncos roster, the 20-year-old is set to form a formidable one-two punch with Reid Dyck. Forward Clarke Caswell and defenceman Josh Fluker were selected with back-to-back picks in the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft; both 16-year-olds impressed during late-season call-ups last year.

NHL Draft Prospects

Forward Brady Birnie showed off some slick hands during his rookie WHL campaign in 2021-22; he was a first-round pick by Swift Current in the 2020 WHL Draft and is poised to be a bigger contributor to the Broncos offence this season. Watch for fellow forward Rylan Gould and defenceman Grayson Burzynski to earn bigger roles this year, while both Ward and defenceman Rayan Bettahar could well earn attention in their second year of NHL Draft eligibility.

BRONCOS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 26-35-5-2 (59 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, Central

Goals For: 181 (19th)

Goals Against: 246 (16th)

PP (Overall): 15.9% (20th)

PK (Overall): 78.6% (13th)

Leading Scorers: Ward (22-35-57), Pelletier (20-27-47), Filmon (23-22-45)

Leading Rookie: Ward (22-35-57)

NHL Draft: Alexander (ANA – 2021); Davies (FLA – 2022); Dyck (BOS – 2022); Filmon (NJ – 2022); Hvidston (ANA – 2022); Pickering (PIT – 2022)