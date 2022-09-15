2022-23 Season Preview – Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs played their best hockey in the second half of the 2021-22 season, clinching a berth in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, and appear ready to build off that late-season momentum in 2022-23. New general manager Matt Bardsley inherits a Club that will feature the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft in forward Berkly Catton, and after leading his team to the post-season, head coach Ryan Smith has had the interim tag removed from his job title after inheriting the number-one spot behind the bench midway through last season. Goaltending and defence are strong points for this Chiefs group, with a mix of youth and veteran experience set to lead the way up front in the always-challenging U.S. Division.

Key Returners

Goaltender Mason Beaupit and defenceman Graham Sward both heard their names called at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal; Beaupit was picked in the fourth round by the San Jose Sharks, while Sward went in the fifth round to the Nashville Predators. Both are primed to be leaders for the 2022-23 Chiefs along with a cast of returning forwards that includes 2021-22 mid-season acquisition Chase Bertholet. The former Winnipeg ICE forward is Spokane’s leading returning scorer after recording 24 goals and 58 points last season.

Who’s In And Out

Forwards Bear Hughes and Nick McCarry finished 1-2 on the Chiefs in scoring in 2021-22, both have graduated from the WHL after their 20-year-old campaigns, while import Yannick Proske signed a professional contract in Germany. Spokane will welcome first-overall WHL Prospects Draft selection Berkly Catton to the fold this season. Catton, from Saskatoon, Sask., played 13 regular season and playoff games for the Chiefs a year ago. Italian forward Tommaso De Luca was Spokane’s first-round selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

NHL Draft Prospects

The Chiefs have several intriguing prospects for next summer’s 2023 NHL Draft, headlined by defenceman and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medalist Saige Weinstein. The Edmontonian is primed to be a big part of the Spokane blue line in 2022-23 and brings offensive swagger along with a physical edge to his game. The aforementioned De Luca and sophomore forward Kooper Gizowski will get opportunities to showcase their skills this year, too.

CHIEFS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 24-39-4-1 (53 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, U.S.

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost First Round (Kamloops)

Goals For: 188 (16th)

Goals Against: 289 (20th)

PP (Overall): 21.5% (11th)

PK (Overall): 74.6% (19th)

Leading Scorers: Hughes (24-43-67), McCarry (23-40-63), Bertholet (24-34-58)

Leading Rookie: Proske (12-18-30)

NHL Draft: Beaupit (SJ – 2022); Sward (NSH – 2022)