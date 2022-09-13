2022-23 Season Preview – Regina Pats

All eyes will be on the Regina Pats this season for more reasons than one, but the progression of forward Connor Bedard looms large as he enters his first year of NHL Draft eligibility in 2023. Bedard leads a talented core of Pats forwards that includes Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medalist Tanner Howe and newcomer Alexander Suzdalev as the Pats go forward in a competitive East Division.

Key Returners

Bedard led the Pats in scoring in 2021-22, becoming the youngest player in WHL history to record 50 goals in a season and just the fourth 16-year-old overall to accomplish the feat. No question, his status as an elite WHL player looms large in Regina, but running mate, and 2024 NHL Draft prospect Tanner Howe deserves attention, too. The product of Prince Albert, Sask. counted 27 goals and 69 points of his own a season ago, his first full campaign with the Pats.

Who’s In And Out

Regina added veteran goaltender Koen MacInnes in an off-season trade with the Everett Silvertips. The 20-year-old returns to the East Division (he began his WHL career in Saskatoon) and is coming off a season in which he collected four shutouts with Everett. Forward Alexander Suzdalev has been re-united with Bedard after the pair skated together in Sweden; Suzdalev was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Watch out as well for 16-year-olds Jaxsin and Corbin Vaughan, who bring skill and physicality to the Pats lineup.

NHL Draft Prospects

Bedard will dominate the NHL Draft headlines, no doubt, but he’s part of a group of Pats looking to hear their names called in Nashville next summer. Forward Matteo Michels was selected by Regina in the 2020 U.S. Priority Draft and is poised for a breakout season, while goaltender Kelton Pyne went 5-2-1-0 with a pair of shutouts in limited action as a 16-year-old between the pipes a season ago.

PATS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 27-36-3-2 (59 points)

Division Ranking: 6th, East

Goals For: 240 (10th)

Goals Against: 277 (19th)

PP (Overall): 26.1% (4th)

PK (Overall): 71.9% (22nd)

Leading Scorers: Bedard (51-49-100), Howe (27-42-69), Evans (14-47-61)

Leading Rookie: Howe (27-42-69)

NHL Draft: Suzdalev (WSH – 2022); Svozil (CBJ – 2021)