2022-23 Season Preview – Red Deer Rebels

The Red Deer Rebels enjoyed a resurgence in 2021-22, winning 45 games and posting their highest regular season points total in 11 years under new head coach Steve Konowalchuk. 2022-23 brings renewed expectations and renewed excitment in Central Alberta, as the Rebels return much of a core that helped them reach the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs this past spring. With skilled veterans like captain Jayden Grubbe, new arrivals like defenceman Mats Lindgren and top-tier NHL Draft prospects like Kalan Lind, the Rebels will be a team to pay close attention to this winter.

Key Returners

Captain Jayden Grubbe leads the Rebels into the 2022-23 season with a strong core around him including Anaheim Ducks draftee Ben King, who is eligible to return to Red Deer for his 20-year-old season. It’s a similiar story for Finnish defenceman Christoffer Sedoff, who has been attending NHL camp with the Calgary Flames this month. He led the Rebels in defensive scoring last season with 61 points. Jhett Larson, Kalan Lind and Kai Uchacz help round out Red Deer’s forward returnees, while Jace Weir should play a huge role on the blue line this season.

Who’s In And Out

The Rebels made a splash in the trade market at the outset of training camp, acquiring Buffalo Sabres prospect Mats Lindgren from the Kamloops Blazers. Lindgren put up 44 points on the blue line for Kamloops last season and is one of two notable newcomers on Red Deer’s back end along with 20-year-old Tanner Brown, who joins from Winnipeg. Former Prince George Cougars forward Craig Armstrong adds more veteran savvy up front, while Ollie Josephson makes his full-time WHL debut this winter after getting into seven regular season and playoff contests a year ago.

NHL Draft Prospects

Kalan Lind starts the season on a high note after winning a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer last month. The Rebels forward, who scored 20 goals last season, is sure to draw the focus of scouts as part of a deep 2023-eligible class in the WHL this season. Forward Talon Brigley has already developed into a reliable two-way player in Red Deer, while 6-foot-5 Matteo Fabrizi brings size and grit to the Rebels blue line.

REBELS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 45-19-2-2 (94 points)

Division Ranking: 2nd, Central

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost Second Round (Edmonton)

Goals For: 264 (6th)

Goals Against: 188 (5th)

PP (Overall): 26.9% (3rd)

PK (Overall): 80.9% (T-5th)

Leading Scorers: Bains (43-69-112), King (52-53-105), Sedoff (7-54-61)

Leading Rookie: Lind (20-18-38)

NHL Draft: Grubbe (NYR – 2021); King (ANA – 2022); Lindgren (BUF – 2022)