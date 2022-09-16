2022-23 Season Preview – Prince George Cougars

The Prince George Cougars are a year older and a year better ahead of the 2022-23 WHL season. The Cougars reached the WHL Playoffs for the first time in five years this past spring, and head into the new campaign with some real star power at the top of the lineup. Forwards Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer combined for 51 goals a season ago and will draw a tonne of attention as they enter their first year of NHL Draft eligibility. Combine Heidt and Ziemmer’s game-breaking abilities with veteran leadership on the blueline and in goal, and it’s safe to say the Cougars are ready to pounce on their Western Conference rivals this winter.

Key Returners

Heidt and Ziemmer led the Cougars in scoring last season, but Prince George returns a strong cast of characters for 2022-23. Defenceman Ethan Samson, a Philadelphia Flyers prospect, is the heart and soul of a veteran-laden Prince George blueline that also includes 45-point man Hudson Thornton and Keaton Dowhaniuk. The goaltending in Prince George will be strong, too, with both Tyler Brennan (New Jersey) and Ty Young (Vancouver) earning NHL attention at the 2022 NHL Draft in July.

Who’s In And Out

The Cougars were one of the youngest teams in the WHL a season ago, and augmented their young forward core with a pair of 20-year-old former Lethbridge Hurricanes. Noah Boyko was acquired at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft from the Saskatoon Blades, while Chase Wheatcroft lands in Prince George after helping the Winnipeg ICE reach the Eastern Conference Championship this past spring. Defenceman Tyson Buczkowski was the Cougars’ first-round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and is ready to embark on his first full WHL campaign.

NHL Draft Prospects

Prince George’s fortunes at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville will begin with Heidt and Ziemmer, but they certainly won’t end there. The two forwards are top-tier prospects ahead of next June’s Draft, but forwards Caden Brown (7G-9A in 2021-22) and Ryker Singer (6G-5A in 2021-22) will also certainly draw attention. Imports Ondrej Becher and Viliam Kmec, along with returning defenceman Dowhaniuk and Thornton were all on the NHL Central Scouting lists a season ago.

COUGARS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 24-39-4-1 (53 points)

Division Ranking: 3rd, B.C.

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost First Round (Portland)

Goals For: 177 (21st)

Goals Against: 240 (14th)

PP (Overall): 18.3% (17th)

PK (Overall): 77.7% (T-16th)

Leading Scorers: Heidt (21-37-58), Ziemmer (30-27-57), Thornton (14-31-45)

Leading Rookie: Heidt (21-37-58)

NHL Draft: Brennan (NJ – 2022); Samson (PHI – 2021); Young (VAN – 2022)