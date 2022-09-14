2022-23 Season Preview – Prince Albert Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders said goodbye to a former first-round pick and the head coach that led them to a WHL Championship three years ago, but optimism remains in Hockeytown North. Jeff Truitt brings WHL Championship pedigree to his new role behind the bench, while Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick Nolan Allan leads a Raiders team that returns the bulk of its lineup from 2021-22 including the League’s fifth-busiest goaltender in terms of games and minutes played last season in Tikhon Chaika. Add a couple heaping tablespoons of highly-skilled youth up front, and the Raiders feel as though they’ve crafted a recipe for success in 2022-23.

Key Returners

The Raiders point to their blueline as a source of strength for the 2022-23 WHL season, led by Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan and 20-year-old Landon Kosior. The pair combined for 88 points last season for Prince Albert, while the Raiders leading goal-getter from a season ago, Evan Herman, joins the likes of Sloan Stanick and Ottawa Senators prospect Carson Latimer as leaders up front. In goal, Belarusian netminder Tikhon Chaika returns for a second WHL season after posting a .904 save percentage and three shutouts across 51 appearances a year ago.

Who’s In And Out

Prince Albert enjoyed back-to-back selections in the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, and 16-year-old forwards Cole Peardon and Ryder Ritchie will get every opportunity to excel this winter. Ritchie scored twice in the Raiders pre-season opener September 6; both players produced at better than a point-per-game rate at the U18 level a season ago.

NHL Draft Prospects

Hulking blueliner Terrell Goldsmith made 47 appearances with Prince Albert a year ago. The 6-foot-3 defenceman plays with an edge and will certainly draw the attention of scouts this season. Harrison Lodewyk was the East Division Scholastic Player of the Year a season ago and along with Zachary Wilson leads the youth movement among Prince Albert’s forward corps.

RAIDERS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 28-35-4-1 (61 points)

Division Ranking: 5th, East

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost First Round (Winnipeg)

Goals For: 194 (14th)

Goals Against: 225 (11th)

PP (Overall): 18.4% (16th)

PK (Overall): 79.1% (T-10th)

Leading Scorers: Vitelli (25-26-51), Stanick (22-27-49), Herman (28-19-47)

Leading Rookie: Shilo (9-13-22)

NHL Draft: Allan (CHI – 2021); Latimer (OTT – 2021); Wiesblatt (SJ – 2020)