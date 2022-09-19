2022-23 Season Preview – Moose Jaw Warriors

There’s excitement in the air in the Friendly City as the new-look Moose Jaw Warriors prepare for the 2022-23 season. Moose Jaw returns a veteran-laden group with NHL pedigree up and down the lineup, with new uniforms and a new brand to show off as well. Three of the Warriors’ four 25-goal scorers from 2021-22 are back including Brayden Yager, who stands to be one of the top prospects available for selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. And after a trip to the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs helped this Warriors group grow together, to a man, they’re hungry for more in 2022-23.

Key Returners

There are lots of names to choose from with respect to impact returning players on the Warriors roster, both at forward and on the blue line. Jagger Firkus, a second-round pick of the Seattle Kraken this past July, led Moose Jaw with 80 points a season ago, while defenceman Denton Mateychuk had 64 points from the blue line and was selected 12th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Eric Alarie returns for his 19-year-old season after scoring 25 goals a year ago; he earned an invite to Los Angeles Kings camp earlier this month. Defencemen Cole Jordan (Calgary) and Max Wanner (Edmonton) were both selected in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Who’s In And Out

After losing goaltender Carl Tetachuk to graduation, the Warriors added veteran netminder Connor Ungar in a deal with the Red Deer Rebels. The 20-year-old went 21-9-1-0 with Red Deer a season ago, and is poised to share the net with Jackson Unger, who is coming off a gold medal with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Defencemnan Marek Howell was Moose Jaw’s first-round pick at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and had a goal and an assist in five regular season games last season. Both Daemon Hunt (Minnesota) and Ryder Korczak (NY Rangers) are eligible to return as 20-year-olds, but both have signed entry-level contracts with their NHL Clubs.

NHL Draft Prospects

Brayden Yager will draw significant attention this season after winning WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year honours in 2021-22. Yager set a Warriors franchise record for goals by a 16-year-old with 34 a season ago and provides game-breaking offensive skills to an already potent Moose Jaw lineup. The aforementioned Unger already has 18 WHL regular season and four playoff outings to his name despite being just 17 years of age.

WARRIORS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 37-24-4-3 (81 points)

Division Ranking: 2nd, East

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost Second Round (Winnipeg)

Goals For: 251 (8th)

Goals Against: 221 (10th)

PP (Overall): 20.2% (14th)

PK (Overall): 77.7% (T-16th)

Leading Scorers: Firkus (36-44-80), Korczak (25-54-79), Mateychuk (13-51-64)

Leading Rookie: Yager (34-25-59)

NHL Draft: Firkus (SEA – 2022); Hunt (MIN – 2020); Jordan (CGY – 2021); Korczak (NYR – 2021); Mateychuk (CBJ – 2022); Rysavy (CBJ – 2021); Wanner (EDM – 2021)