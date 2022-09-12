2022-23 Season Preview – Medicine Hat Tigers

With a bevy of exciting young players, the Medicine Hat Tigers have their sights set on success as a new era begins in Southeast Alberta. New faces, and new youth headline a Tigers group looking to prove that a trying 2021-22 season was a blip on the radar, with sights set firmly forward toward improvement, and growth in 2022-23.

Key Returners

Defenceman Dru Krebs headlines the Tigers list of returnees for 2022-23. The 19-year-old was selected by the Washington Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft and logged big minutes for a young Medicine Hat team in 2021-22, registering 19 points in 68 games. Forward Oasiz Wiesblatt is the top returning scorer, while defenceman Bogdans Hodass is back with the Tigers after representing Latvia at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in August.

Who’s In And Out

The Tigers youth movement is in full swing with a pair of 2021 WHL Prospects Draft selections poised to begin their time in the WHL this season. Forward Tomas Mrsic, the eighth-overall pick in the December Draft, got into 10 games in 2021-22, scoring his first WHL goal February 26 at Lethbridge, while 6-foot-4 forward Cayden Lindstrom adds size and skill to Medicine Hat’s forward corps. Watch as well for Finnish import Oskari Kuntonen; the 20-year-old arrived in Alberta earlier this month after being selected in the first round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

NHL Draft Prospects

Medicine Hat’s crop of 2023 NHL Draft-eligible players is accented by forward Oren Shtrom, who scored nine times and totalled 19 points for the Tigers a season ago. Shtrom, from Gilbert, Ariz., burst onto the scene in 2020-21, registering 14 points in 22 games. Defencemen Reid Andresen (4G-10A in 64 GP) and local product Josh Van Mulligen (2G-1A in 13 GP) are sure to provide additional intrigue for NHL scouts this winter.

TIGERS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 11-53-3-1 (26 points)

Division Ranking: 6th, Central

Goals For: 154 (22nd)

Goals Against: 315 (22nd)

PP (Overall): 16.7% (19th)

PK (Overall): 73.4% (20th)

Leading Scorers: Barlage (14-19-33), Wiesblatt (11-18-29), MacNeil (9-17-26)

Leading Rookie: Hodass (7-17-24)

NHL Draft: Bjorklund (WSH – 2020); Krebs (WSH – 2021)