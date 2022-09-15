2022-23 Season Preview – Lethbridge Hurricanes

The Lethbridge Hurricanes enter the 2022-23 WHL season with post-season success on their minds. Since the duo of general manager Peter Anholt and head coach Brent Kisio became a partnership in the Windy City, Lethbridge has never failed to qualify for the WHL Playoffs and twice reached the Eastern Conference Championship. This year, the Hurricanes bring back a returning core that believes in pace and physicality in all three zones, while also welcoming top-tier rookie talent into the fold.

Key Returners

As was the case last season with WHL Graduate Justin Hall, the Hurricanes offence will again be paced by 20-year-old forwards this year. Jett Jones put up 20 goals a season ago, while Alex Thacker is the team’s leading returning scorer after a 50-assist, 64-point campaign a year ago. Defenceman Joe Arntsen earned an invite to Carolina Hurricanes camp and brings a rugged style of play to the Lethbridge blue line. Forward Ty Nash will also bring NHL camp experience to the Hurricanes dressing room after spending time with the Edmonton Oilers this month.

Who’s In And Out

Lethbridge general manager Peter Anholt swung a deal for 20-year-old forward and longtime Regina Pat Cole Carrier over the summer to add more experience to his group. Carrier scored 15 goals for the Pats a season ago and has 110 games of WHL experience under his belt. The Hurricanes two first-round picks from the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft are also in the mix of newcomers. Forward Miguel Marques had six points in 10 games as a 15-year-old with Lethbridge last season, while defenceman Tristen Doyle also found the back of the net once in his four WHL games in 2021-22.

NHL Draft Prospects

Forwards Logan Wormald and Brayden Edwards both hail from B.C.’s Fraser Valley, and both enjoyed success in the second half of the 2021-22 season when paired together down the stretch. Wormald finished the season with 14 goals and 38 points, while Edwards had 24 points in 37 games after being acquired from Winnipeg at the 2022 WHL Trade Deadline. With 6-foot-3 defenceman Noah Chadwick also poised to make a full-time jump to the Lethbridge blue line this season, it’s safe to say the scouts room at the Enmax Centre will be a busy place this winter.

HURRICANES BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 33-30-4-1 (71 points)

Division Ranking: 3rd, Central

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost First Round (Edmonton)

Goals For: 216 (13th)

Goals Against: 238 (13th)

PP (Overall): 20.1% (15th)

PK (Overall): 79.1% (T-10th)

Leading Scorers: Hall (34-40-74), Thacker (14-50-64), Klavdiev (21-26-47)

Leading Rookie: Klavdiev (21-26-47)