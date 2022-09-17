2022-23 Season Preview – Brandon Wheat Kings

The Brandon Wheat Kings are ready to test their mettle in an ultra-competitive East Division this season. Hometown product Nolan Ritchie leads a balanced attack in Brandon that includes some current and future NHL prospects, while young stars on the blueline will earn opportunities to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Braden Schneider and Chad Nychuk. The Wheat Kings have a storied past, and to a man, they’re eager to write another thrilling chapter of their story this winter.

Key Returners

The Wheat Kings will be strong down the middle with the trio of Nolan Ritchie, Nate Danielson and Zakhar Polshakov. Ritchie led the team in scoring with 76 points in 2021-22, while Chiasson collected 18 points in 20 games after missing much of the season due to injury. Danielson, a 23-goal man in 2021-22, is complemented by veterans Riley Ginnell, Rylen Roersma and Brett Hyland; Ginnell and Roersma earned NHL camp invites this fall. Mason Ward stands to be the elder statesman on the Wheat Kings blue line; the 20-year-old had 14 points in his first season with Brandon after being acquired from the Red Deer Rebels in 2021.

Who’s In And Out

Brandon enjoyed the luxury of a trio of first-round selections in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft including back-to-back selections in defenceman Charlie Elick (third-overall) and forward Roger McQueen (fourth-overall). Both made their WHL debuts in 2021-22, with Elick collecting a goal and an assist over nine games of work, while McQueen had a helper in his two regular-season outings. 18-year-old Andrei Malyavin joins via the 2022 CHL Import Draft, but he’s no stranger to junior hockey in Canada. The defenceman put up 13 points in 44 games with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League a year ago.

NHL Draft Prospects

Danielson is a show-stopper, and will earn deserved attention in the lead-up to the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. He’s joined by the likes of goaltender Carson Bjarnason, who stands to earn a bigger role in Brandon after helping Canada earn a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Defenceman Quinn Mantei is a smooth puck-mover and should earn some eyes in his first season of NHL Draft eligibility.

WHEAT KINGS BY THE NUMBERS (2021-22):

Team Record: 35-28-3-2 (75 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, East

2022 WHL Playoffs: lost First Round (Red Deer)

Goals For: 218 (12th)

Goals Against: 242 (15th)

PP (Overall): 20.6% (13th)

PK (Overall): 79.4% (9th)

Leading Scorers: Ritchie (33-43-76), Nychuk (21-50-71), Greig (26-37-63)

Leading Rookie: Danielson (23-34-57)

NHL Draft: Chiasson (EDM – 2021); Greig (OTT – 2020); Iorio (WSH – 2021)