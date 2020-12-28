2021 World Juniors: WHL flavour fuels Czech Republic in upset of Russia

Edmonton, Alta. – Thanks in part to clutch performances from a trio of WHL players, the Czech Republic stunned Russia by a 2-0 score on Sunday evening at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Prince George Cougars forward Filip Koffer, Moose Jaw Warriors forward Martin Lang, and Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik all provided key contributions in the win for the Czech Republic. Parik, a prospect of the Los Angeles Kings, was named Player of the Game for the Czech Republic.

Late in the second period, Koffer converted on a two-on-one opportunity to give the Czechs a 1-0 lead. Clinging to the 1-0 advantage in the third period, Lang blocked a point shot before taking the puck the other way, bursting in alone and beating Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to provide some much-needed insurance.

🚨 HUGE GOAL ALERT 🚨 @PGCougars forward Filip Koffer gives 🇨🇿 a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes of play!#WorldJuniors https://t.co/Yz1Q4bsmKH — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 28, 2020

The remainder of regulation saw further shot-blocking efforts from the Czechs, and Parik slammed the door when called upon to keep Russia off the board.

By the end of the night, the product of Neratovice, Czech Republic, turned aside 30 shots to register the shutout.

With the win, the Czech Republic is now 1-1-0, bouncing back from a 7-1 loss to Sweden. Next up, the Czech Republic will face the United States on December 29 at 12 p.m. MT.

Clutch play from @MJWARRIORS forward Martin Lang – blocks the shot & takes it the other way!#WorldJuniors https://t.co/7qv2IhG3xE — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 28, 2020

2021 World Junior Championship Scoreboard

December 26:

Sweden (7) vs. Czech Republic (1)

Germany (2) vs. Canada (16)

United States (11) vs. Austria (0)

December 27:

Finland (4) vs. Switzerland (1)

Slovakia (1) vs. Canada (3)

Czech Republic (2) vs. Russia (0)

2021 World Junior Championship – Upcoming

December 28:

Austria vs. Sweden – 4 p.m. MT

Slovakia vs. Germany – 7:30 p.m. MT

December 29:

United States vs. Czech Republic –12 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Switzerland – 4 p.m. MT

Austria vs. Russia – 7:30 p.m. MT