2021 World Juniors: Canada thumps Switzerland to remain undefeated

Edmonton, Alta. – Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens recorded another multi-point night as Canada thumped Switzerland 10-0 on Tuesday at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Cozens, a prospect of the Buffalo Sabres, continued to make his presence felt, registering his fourth goal of the tournament 1:40 into the second period of play, extending Canada’s lead to 2-0. The product of Whitehorse, Yukon, redirected a Cole Perfetti point shot on the power play before pouncing on his own rebound to give Canada some insurance.

Cozens recorded his second point of the night when he forced a turnover deep in Swiss territory, before feeding London Knights forward Connor McMichael, giving Canada a commanding 5-0 lead late in the second period.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes star has been one of Canada’s best and most consistent forward through three games in the tournament, as he sits second in event scoring with nine points (4G-5A). Cozens wasn’t the only WHL player to make his mark on Tuesday.

Midway through the second period, Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary registered his first point of the tournament, contributing a primary assist on Canada’s third goal by Jakob Pelletier. The two Calgary Flames prospects hooked up to boost Canada once again, making it 3-0.

With the game out of reach in the third period, Winnipeg ICE forward Peyton Krebs executed yeoman’s work down low before getting the puck out to Perfetti, who wired it home for an 8-0 lead. Moments later, Krebs set up Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who found the back of the net with his second goal of the tournament, making it 9-0 for Canada. Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaiden Korczak also notched a helper on the play.

Having claimed another win, Canada moves to 3-0-0 and will take on Finland on Thursday, December 31 at 4 p.m. MT with Group A supremacy on the line.

World Juniors News & Notes: Following a one-game suspension, Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Braden Schneider returned to action for Canada… Through three games played, Canada has registered 29 goals for, while only allowing five goals against… Canada’s power play ranks second, having converted on 50 per cent of its opportunities (5/10)…

Safe to say we never get tired of watching @WHLHurricanes forward Dylan Cozens light the lamp! 🚨#WorldJuniors https://t.co/5Lg9IIqhdr — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 30, 2020

2021 World Junior Championship Scoreboard

December 28

Austria (0) vs. Sweden (4)

Slovakia (3) vs. Germany (4) – OT

December 29

United States (7) vs. Czech Republic (0)

Canada (10) vs. Switzerland (0)

Austria vs. Russia – 7:30 p.m. MT

2021 World Junior Championship – Upcoming

December 30

Finland vs. Slovakia – 12 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. Germany – 4 p.m. MT

Russia vs. Sweden – 7:30 p.m. MT

December 31

Czech Republic vs. Austria – 12 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Finland – 4 p.m. MT

Sweden vs. United States – 7:30 p.m. MT