2021 NHL Draft: Live Blog

For the second consecutive year, the NHL Draft will be hosted in a virtual format with Round 1 beginning Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. MT. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place Saturday, July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. MT.

A total of 57 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, including Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, who tops the WHL charts at fifth overall among North American skaters. – READ MORE

Follow along with the WHL’s 2021 NHL Draft coverage right here and over on Twitter for ongoing updates throughout Friday and Saturday. – @TheWHL on Twitter

ROAD TO THE DRAFT