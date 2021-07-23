MENU
Visit @TheWHL on Twitter!
July 23, 2021

2021 NHL Draft: Live Blog

NHL Draft
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

For the second consecutive year, the NHL Draft will be hosted in a virtual format with Round 1 beginning Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. MT. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place Saturday, July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. MT.

A total of 57 WHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, including Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, who tops the WHL charts at fifth overall among North American skaters. – READ MORE

Follow along with the WHL’s 2021 NHL Draft coverage right here and over on Twitter for ongoing updates throughout Friday and Saturday. – @TheWHL on Twitter

 

ROAD TO THE DRAFT

 

 

 

 

Related Links
57 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting final rankings
More News
Meet The Future - Colton Dach
4 hours ago
1:08
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Braden Holt
12 hours ago
ICE sign pair of CHL Import Draft selections
13 hours ago
4:23
Road To The Draft Player Profile - Dylan Guenther
13 hours ago
1:53
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Trevor Wong
13 hours ago
Get to Know - Dylan Guenther
14 hours ago