2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – March 7

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Saturday, March 7:

The Edmonton Oil Kings will clinch the top spot in the WHL’s Central Division and the Eastern Conference:

If the Oil Kings win in any fashion against the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:30 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

The Oil Kings enter Saturday’s action with a 42-11-6-4 record through 63 games, giving them 94 points. The Tigers enter Saturday’s action with a 39-19-2-1 record through 61 games, giving them 81 points. With seven games remaining, the Tigers can achieve a maximum of 95 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, a win by the Oil Kings would give them 96 points. That would be more than any other Central Division or Eastern Conference team could achieve by the end of the regular season.

—

The Kamloops Blazers will clinch the top spot in the WHL’s B.C. Division:

If the Blazers win in regulation against the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Blazers earn a single point against the Americans (7:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Vancouver Giants lose to the Prince George Cougars (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Victoria Royals lose to the Portland Winterhawks (6 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

OR

If the Blazers lose in regulation against the Americans (7:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Vancouver Giants lose in regulation to the Cougars (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) AND the Victoria Royals lose in regulation to the Winterhawks (6 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Blazers enter Saturday’s action with a 39-17-3-1 record through 60 games, giving them 82 points. The Giants & Royals have each played 61 games and are tied at 69 points. The Giants have a 32-24-3-2 record while the Royals have a 31-23-5-2 record. The Blazers lead the division by 13 points with the two teams chasing them having seven games remaining.

In the first scenario, the Blazers would have 84 points while the Giants and Royals would only be able to achieve 83 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the second scenario, the Blazers would have 83 points while the Giants and Royals would only be able to achieve 82 or 81 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

In the third scenario, the Blazers would remain at 82 points while the maximum possible points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season for the Giants and Royals would shrink to 81 points.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants, Winnipeg ICE, Saskatoon Blades, and Kelowna Rockets have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.