2020 #WHLPlayoffs Clinching Scenarios – March 6

Here are the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoff scenarios for Friday, March 6:

The Saskatoon Blades will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Blades earn at least a single point against the Regina Pats (7 p.m. CT/WHLLive.com) OR If the Red Deer Rebels lose in any fashion against the Spokane Chiefs (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com)

Entering Friday’s WHL action, the Blades have a 31-24-2-3 record through 60 games, giving them 67 points. The Red Deer Rebels, who rank third in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, have a 22-32-2-3 record through 59 games, giving them 49 points. With nine games remaining, the Rebels can achieve a maximum of 67 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the gaining of any points by the Blades or loss of any possible points by the Rebels will clinch at least an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot for Saskatoon.

—-

The Kelowna Rockets will clinch a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs:

If the Rockets earn at least a single point against the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com) OR If the Prince George Cougars lose in any fashion against the Vancouver Giants (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

Entering Friday’s WHL action, the Rockets have a 27-27-3-3 record through 60 games, giving them 60 points. The Cougars, who rank third in the Western Conference Wild Card race, have an 18-34-4-4 record through 60 games, giving them 44 points. With eight games remaining, the Cougars can achieve a maximum of 60 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, the gaining of any points by the Rockets or loss of any possible points by the Cougars will clinch at least a Western Conference Wild Card spot for the Rockets.

—

The Edmonton Oil Kings will clinch the top spot in the WHL’s Central Division and the best record in the WHL’s Eastern Conference:

If the Oil Kings win in any fashion against the Swift Current Broncos (7 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com) AND the Medicine Hat Tigers lose in regulation to the Calgary Hitmen (7:30 p.m. MT/WHLLive.com) AND the Lethbridge Hurricanes lose in regulation to the Kamloops Blazers (7 p.m. PT/WHLLive.com)

The Oil Kings enter Friday’s WHL action with a 41-11-6-4 record through 62 games, giving them 92 points. The Tigers have a 38-19-2-1 record through 60 games, giving them 79 points, while the Hurricanes have a 37-17-2-5 record through 61 games, giving them 81 points. Both the Tigers and Hurricanes can each reach a maximum of 95 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. The Prince Albert Raiders lead the WHL’s East Division with a 35-17-5-4 record through 61 games, giving them 79 points. They can reach 93 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Therefore, regulation losses by both Medicine Hat and Lethbridge will reduce their possible point totals to 93 while a win by the Oil Kings would bring them to 94 points on the season.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants, and Winnipeg ICE have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Further, the trio of the Winterhawks, Silvertips, and Chiefs will occupy the top three positions in the U.S. Division with the final ordering still to be determined.